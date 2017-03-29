Roman Reigns Vs. The Rock: Real Reason Why This Dream Match Hasn’t Happened Yet

WWE officials have wanted The Rock vs. Roman Reigns on the grandest stage of them all for some time, but the stars haven’t aligned for the dream match to become a reality because of the following reasons. First and foremost, Rock hasn’t wrestled a match for WWE since WrestleMania 29. Technically, he had a match with Erick Rowan at WrestleMania 32 that lasted for seven seconds. That was fun, but it wasn’t a serious match.

The People’s Champion hasn’t had a full match or rivalry since losing the WWE Championship to John Cena back in 2013. He’s made an appearance during each WrestleMania since then, which should happen for the seventh straight time this year in Orlando. However, The Rock will not be wrestling a match on the grandest stage of them all anytime in the foreseeable future. WWE officials are still hopeful that will change someday.

Meanwhile, WWE fans assume The Rock isn’t interested in wrestling anymore because of his overwhelming schedule as a leading man in Hollywood. There are still many dream matches the WWE Universe would love to see, and WWE officials would love to book. A match with Roman Reigns is right at the top of the list, but there is a lot more than his schedule with Hollywood stopping The Rock from wrestling for WWE again.

The real reason why The Rock hasn’t wrestled since WrestleMania 29 and most likely won’t wrestle again is because of the injuries he suffered during his match against John Cena during his last match. The People’s Champion suffered a torn adductor, a hernia, and a torn abdominal muscle at WrestleMania 29, which has made him cautious about wrestling again because of the impact another major injury would have on him.

Of course, there is always a risk whenever a performer steps into a WWE ring, but The Rock is currently on a four-year absence from the squared circle. His body isn’t used to wrestling anymore, which could put him at risk for a major injury that could derail his career in Hollywood. Not to mention, major injuries aren’t fun, and he can make more money in Hollywood without the same risks of getting back into the ring for glory.

The last thing The Rock wants to do is step back into a WWE ring unless it’s for something incredible. WWE officials believe that Reigns vs. Rock is something special. At WrestleMania 33, Reigns is expected to defeat The Undertaker in what could be The Deadman’s retirement match. Next year in New Orleans, it’s has been reported that Roman could do the same thing with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34. That is incredible.

If either one of those rumors or both turn out to be true over the next year, who could possibly be in a better position to face The Great One than Roman Reigns? The WWE Universe has a unique dynamic with Roman, so WWE officials would have a challenge of putting Reigns against The People’s Champion. But that, it may be the only feud that can justify WWE turning him heel even though many consider him to be one already.

From the perspective of WWE officials and the WWE Universe, Rock vs. Reigns is a potentially great match that should come to fruition. The powers that be were even trying to make it happen in Orlando this year at WrestleMania 33. However, it has not happened yet because The Rock is still unwilling to risk his health in the ring against anyone, which includes his own family.

The Rock has nothing to prove and isn’t required to do anything he doesn’t want to do for WWE. The WWE Universe will always want to see him on WWE television more often, but he doesn’t owe them anything. The idea of Roman Reigns vs. The Rock is great, but it won’t happen until The Great One changes his mind.

[Featured Image by WWE]