‘The Challenge Invasion’ Spoilers: Will Johnny Bananas Or Darrell Be Eliminated?

The Challenge Invasion left fans on a major cliffhanger after the March 28 episode, leaving it up in the air whether Johnny Bananas or Darrell will be eliminated.

The two were pitted in a final battle on Tuesday’s episode, which ended without giving any kind of closer to fans. The down-to-the-wire episode also brought thousands of fans to the internet, with The Challenge Invasion become one of the top trends on Twitter during the episode and fans weighing in on whether they think Johnny Bananas or Darrell will end up going home.

When you pull up to the challenge and you see a crane ????@ChallengeMTV #TheChallengeInvasion #spooked pic.twitter.com/6jUexfZ4HD — darrell taylor (@mtvrrdarrell) March 28, 2017

Tune in next week to see if @MTVBananas pulls off the comeback of a lifetime, or if @mtvrrdarrell can seal the deal! ???? #TheChallengeInvasion pic.twitter.com/DeJAQZ2Omq — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) March 29, 2017

The showdown between Johnny Bananas and Darrell got quite a bit of hype from MTV both during and after the March 28 episode of The Challenge Invasion. Tuesday’s episode already had quite a bit of drama, with the six remaining competitors on the Champions team knowing they could only spare one male and female from the elimination round.

The final faceoff between Johnny Bananas and Darrell came after the Underdogs won in Fallout, leaving CT and Camila with safety and the two successful male competitors to duke it out. Together the two have 10 wins between them, MTV noted.

“I’ve gone up against some heavy hitters, but Darrell is the full package,” Bananas said (via MTV). “He’s very smart, he’s got a ton of stamina and he’s strong as a bull. This is gonna be my toughest test yet.”

“It’s pretty evenly matched between me and Bananas, but I think I’m a little hungrier,” Darrell added. “He’s been doing these so much, you kind of lose that hunger. I’ve been gone for awhile, and I came back to compete and win.”

[Featured Image by MTV]