WWE News: Major Championship Will Not Be Defended At ‘WrestleMania 33’

The annual WrestleMania spectacle has many taglines, with one of them being the “showcase of the immortals.” Each year, competitors in the company hope to be on the card whether it be in the first match or the last. Either way, memorable moments can be created, and there have been many events that have shown this to be true. At WrestleMania XVIII, Sheamus won the World Heavyweight Championship be defeating Daniel Bryan in only 18 seconds. At WrestleMania XXV, the Money in the Bank match opened the show, and was won by CM Punk. For the past two years. At WrestleMania XXX, Daniel Bryan had to get past Triple H in the opening match to advance to the main event. Not only did he defeat Triple H, but he won the triple threat match against Batista and Randy Orton to become WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

Bryan would win his first WWE Intercontinental Championship a year later in the ladder match for the title. The next year, at WrestleMania 32, Zack Ryder won his first Intercontinental Championship by winning the ladder match for the title. From these occurences, even the opening match proves that memorable moments can be made at the biggest event of the year.

One of the worse case scenarios that could happen is a talent not being able to make it on the grand stage. Especially if the person or persons are champions. For the looks of what is shaping up for this year’s card, a major championship is not going to be on the card.

The SmackDown Live Tag Team Championship, held by the Usos, will not be defended at WrestleMania 33. Instead, the Usos will be a part of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Previously on SmackDown Live, the tag team championship was changed, as The Usos defeated American Alpha. While it was an awesome achievement for American Alpha to achieve their dream of being tag team champions on the main roster, their run was quite bland, and WWE Creative did not do very well with properly pushing the team.

When the Usos defeated American Alpha, many speculated that this would be for the purposes of the babyface team chasing the championship and getting their rematch at WrestleMania. This would lead to a feel-good moment of American Alpha winning the championship in Orlando, leaving the fans happy. However, all plans have apparently fell through, and both the Usos and American Alpha will be lost in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Unfortunately, for The Usos and American Alpha, the battle royal was the decision WWE Creative made, leaving out the tag team titles as a result. Hopefully, since it will not be at WrestleMania, SmackDown Live does a better job with properly showcasing the tag titles. American Alpha has already proven that they made credible champions, as their matches are always technically sound. The Usos have also shown that their in-ring work is also very solid.

One of the biggest hurdles right now for SmackDown Live is the lack of strong babyface tag teams for the division. The team of Rhyno and Heath Slater were exciting as the brand split began, but they have lost quite a bit of stock from a fan reaction perspective over the past few months. Moreover, fans are starting to quietly jeer the American Alpha, with many stating that they are getting boring. The SmackDown Live tag team championship is a newer set of titles that need to be showcased and given as much credibility as possible. Unfortunately, for SmackDown Live, the tag team division is in need of an injection.

