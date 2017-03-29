Josh Duggar & Pregnant Anna Featured In Family Ark Adventure Despite Sex Scandal

Josh Duggar and his pregnant wife Anna keep popping up on Duggar family Facebook despite their dubious media presence. Josh Duggar, with his molestation scandal and extramarital charges, was the reason why the family’s popular reality TV show 19 Kids and Counting was cancelled. But now, after two years, it looks like the family is ready to have him back in their social media accounts.

With their spinoff show Jill & Jessa: Counting On well under way, the Duggars have been posting quite a few of photos of Josh Duggar this year. It started with this baby picture of Josh, Jana, and John from 1994, showing how he was once an innocent little boy.

The family made a much-bolder move by sharing a picture of not just Josh, but his wife Anna Duggar as well and their four kids for his birthday.

Then the absolute cherry on top was when they announced that Anna was pregnant with Josh Duggar’s fifth child.

“For nearly the last two years, we have quietly worked to save our marriage, focus on our children, and rebuild our lives together as a family,” Josh and Anna Duggar wrote on the family blog. “Doing so is never easy after a breach of trust. We’ve learned that a life of faith and rebuilding a life together is simply done one day at a time. As we continue our journey as a family and rebuild our lives, we are delighted to share with you that we are expecting a new baby boy later this year. Beauty comes from ashes and we cannot wait to see and kiss the face of this sweet new boy!”

This news was marred by the fact that the lawsuit papers from his Ashley Madison scandal was delivered to him. While it wasn’t illegal for Josh to be using the extramarital affair service, for his profile picture, he used someone else’s photo, which is causing him legal trouble now.

“Matthew McCarthy, the Los Angeles-based DJ and photographer whose photos Duggar used on his Ashley Madison profile, is seeking undisclosed damages,” reports People Magazine. “In the filing, McCarthy claims that Duggar’s wrongful, “extreme and outrageous” use of his image on Ashley Madison, Twitter and OkCupid profile has resulted in loss of work as well as harassment.”

Despite the continuous scandal, it looks like the family feels no qualms about including him in family outings and photos. In their latest trip to Ark Adventures, they took a photo right in front of the recreated Noah’s Ark with Josh and Anna sitting front and center with their four kids.

“Visiting the Ark Encounter is a great time the whole family can appreciate,” the Duggars wrote on Facebook. “Our family looked at the life of Noah and saw how the righteousness and obedience of one man’s life spared all of humanity. Click here to find out more and make your plans to visit this wonderful exhibit.”

The fans of Jill & Jessa: Counting On have been very supportive of the inclusion of Josh and pregnant Anna in family life. Vicky Allen wrote, “Nice to see josh included in the picture. Beautiful picture. Thanks for sharing,” while Holly Walden commented, “It is nice to see Josh in the family photos again. We went to see the ark three weeks ago I hate we missed you we would love to meet you.”

Another fan named Jenny Lynn remarked, “Love seeing the ENTIRE family together. So good to see Josh and Anna again. I love this family!”

With such loving support from their fans, the Duggars may no longer feel the need to hide Josh from the reality TV cameras. He was brought into light when the fans found out that he used his son as a way to not be caught on camera for the TLC show.

Here's Exactly How Josh Duggar Was Creatively Edited Out of Jinger's TV Wedding Special https://t.co/9qnLcpelNF pic.twitter.com/ey82EIoFi5 — Woman's Day (@WomansDay) December 5, 2016

With his wife Anna Duggar becoming pregnant, the writers of the show may feel like another baby may spruce up the storyline.

Do you think Josh Duggar, his wife Anna, and his kids will make their way into Jill & Jessa: Counting On in the near future? Let us know in the comments section below!

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]