‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Trailer Delights Iron Man Fans [Video]

The latest trailer for Spider-Man: Homecoming has been released and it tells a more complete story of what’s to come in the feature film, introducing a few different themes for Tom Holland’s first Marvel solo film. Unlike previous Spider-Man incarnations, Homecoming doesn’t give us an origins story, which is good, because we all know it by heart by now, but it does follow Peter Parker’s evolution into Spider-Man. Homecoming gives Holland an opportunity to breathe new life into Peter Parker as a high school student, even as he takes on more than he can chew as Spider-Man. Fortunately, Tony Stark, a.k.a. Iron Man, takes up the task of mentor, giving Robert Downey, Jr. a Yoda-like role in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Tom Holland And Robert Downey, Jr. Form An Unstable Alliance

The new trailer for Spider-Man: Homecoming sets up Tom Holland in his first solo film, but, as USA Today reports, Peter Parker isn’t exactly left to his own devices, as Holland’s Spider-Man returns to life fresh from the events of Captain America: Civil War. As the trailer opens, Peter is adjusting to life as a teenager and a superhero, forging new friendships with his peers and fighting evil as the famed web-slinger.

Robert Downey, Jr. steps in to guide young Mr. Parker and advises him against taking on too much too soon, words of warning that Holland’s character seems to dismiss out of hand. Even as Tony Stark repeats his warnings, Spider-Man proves too ambitious for his own good. Everything comes to a head in Spider-Man: Homecoming, when the Marvel hero attempts to thwart the Vulture (Michael Keaton) and his crew aboard a seafaring barge. The discharge of the Vulture’s weapon causes the barge to split in half and Spider-Man just barely saves the day with Iron Man’s help.

After that, Stark confronts Parker about his impulsive nature in the Spider-Man: Homecoming trailer.

Tony: “What if somebody had died?”

Peter: “I was just trying to be like you.”

Tony: “I want you to be better. I’m going to need the suit back.”

Peter: “But I’m nothing without this suit.”

Tony: “If you’re nothing without this suit, then you shouldn’t have it.”

It seems Tony Stark does take that suit back, explaining why Spider-Man is seen wearing a homemade and much simpler outfit through later parts of the Homecoming trailer. While certain aspects of Spider-Man: Homecoming are missing from this trailer, it seems the intent here was to set the stage for the relationship between Parker and Stark, as the elder Avenger attempts to mold Spider-Man into a better class of hero.

Spider-Man: Homecoming Star Tom Holland On The Web-Slinger’s Future

Tom Holland tells Variety that just getting to play Spider-Man at all has been a dream come true for him, because he was obsessed with that superhero in particular, while he was growing up. The Spider-Man: Homecoming star reveals that he collected everything from bed sheets, to clothes, to toys, anything with a Spider-Man logo, likeness, or theme. Tom even shares a memory of getting into a fight with a friend who insisted Batman was a better superhero than Spidey.

Holland says he believes the appeal of Spider-Man is the way in which he’s portrayed as being human and vulnerable to making mistakes. Whether the Marvel character is saving lives as Spider-Man or navigating life as the awkward Peter Parker, he’s never quite as seemingly perfect as the other Marvel heroes. He’s human and Tom says that’s what makes him so lovable.

Mr. Holland has been playing Spider-Man for several years now, even though fans have only seen him in Captain America: Civil War. Beyond that first film, Holland has completed filming on Homecoming and is now shooting Avengers: Infinity War, all of which were very different experiences for the Marvel actor.

“They all feel like very different movies to me. Civil War was such a whirlwind, and I didn’t really know what was going on. I was thrown into the deep end. Spider-Man was the best time of my life,” Holland adds of Homecoming. “I was there with my best friend. We shot in Atlanta. We shot every day and just had an absolute blast. Avengers was crazy, because you’re on set every day with actors I never dreamed I would work with. I’m as much a fan as anyone else.”

Asked about the future of the Spider-Man franchise, Tom Holland says he hasn’t been approached yet, even though the studio is working on Venom and Black Cat spin-off films. The Homecoming star says he would be open to appearing in the spin-offs, depending on the script and his availability.

Spider-Man: Homecoming is set to premiere in theaters on July 7.

[Featured Image by Columbia Pictures]