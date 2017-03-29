WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Wanted John Cena To Turn Heel – Will He Ever?

For years, there have been rumors that John Cena would move away from the goody-two-shoes persona and finally turn heel, but WWE has still not let it happen. There have been slight teases and moments when it seemed like the heel turn was about to take place, but then, Cena returned to his old ways of being the face of the company. Still, there are even those as high up as Stephanie McMahon who wanted to the 16-time world champion to become a bad guy.

In 2002, John Cena was called up to the main roster from Ohio Valley Wrestling and he initially started out with a bit of a heel persona. He was the “Doctor of Thuganomics” who rapped and partnered up with Bull Buchanan who he had renamed as B-Squared.

After answering Kurt Angle’s open challenge and showing his worth and toughness, a new star was born and he has pretty much been a big-time babyface ever since. Still, there were those times that many thought he may jump over to the dark side and a top WWE executive wanted it to happen.

Stephanie McMahon was recently a guest on Cheap Heat where she discussed WrestleMania 33 this weekend and a number of other topics. The WWE Chief Brand Officer and commissioner of Monday Night Raw also brought up John Cena and how she really would like to see how the fans react to him turning heel.

As a matter of fact, she once proposed a heel turn for John Cena as transcribed by Wrestling Inc., and she would have loved to have seen it happen. After being shot down, she now realizes that she is happy her idea didn’t go through.

“At one point in his career, I really wanted to see him turn heel. I wanted it as a fan and I also thought it was the right thing to do, but it turns out I was wrong. And Vince and John… oh yeah [McMahon fought to have Cena turn heel], oh yeah, totally, I did. Yeah, but I’m glad that we didn’t go that way, and I think, now, it would be odd for John to turn heel.”

By saying that she believes it would have been “odd” for him to switch to being heel, she may be right but it makes fans wonder if it will ever happen. John Cena may still have two, five, or even 10 years left in the ring, and that means there has to be a time he plays a bad guy, right?

Stephanie McMahon went on to say that she truly feels as if the fans would end up missing the babyface John Cena too much. She also thinks that seeing him as a heel is not something the fans will really care about if it never happens.

“I guess never say ‘never’ because anything can happen in WWE, but I don’t think I would really miss it. I think that we would miss him. I don’t know that we would miss the heel turn.”

There have been those times that WWE has teased a turn by John Cena as he did a number of things that just seemed so out of character for him. Still, a full-on heel persona never took place and he remained the babyface of the company who many love and others love to hate.

John Cena is 39-years-old and has won more titles in WWE than many superstars combined and he is far from finished. He has been in the main event of WrestleManias and countless other pay-per-view events while being cheered and booed by the wrestling fans of the world. Stephanie McMahon may have once thought it was a good idea to have him make a heel turn and a lot of fans would like to see it, but Vince McMahon isn’t called an evil genius without years of proof.

