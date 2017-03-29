April The Giraffe Live: Active Labor App Will Notify Those On Baby Calf Watch

Baby calf watch is officially underway, now that April the giraffe is nearing the end of her pregnancy. For those who fear they will miss April deliver her calf live online, there’s a solution. According to King Five a Seattle man invented an app that will notify those on baby calf watch when April is in active labor. The app is an email notification system that will send subscribers email alerts as soon as the action begins. Created by Tom Horton, the app is called Giraffe Watch and those who are interested in receiving notifications may sign up at the official site.

#Aprilthegiraffe Giraffe baby watch is officially under way as April progresses towards active labor! Watch live… https://t.co/nXN8dCVHo1 — Live Eagle Cam (@eaglecamlive) March 28, 2017

April is a 15-year-old Reticulated giraffe who lives at the Animal Adventure Park (AAP) with her 5-year-old mate Oliver “Ollie” April is 15-months-pregnant and all signs indicate active labor and the birth of her calf could begin at any moment. April became a household name when in mid-February, the live cam park owner Jordan Patch set up went viral. Since then, millions have been glued to the live stream waiting for word that active labor had started and calf’s hooves were visible. Since April’s original due date was wrong, the live cam’s viewers have been watching and waiting for over a month. Many are worried they will miss April’s active labor as well as the birth of her calf. The app is a great way for those who are following April the giraffe and are officially on baby calf watch to ensure they are notified once active labor starts. If you haven’t watched the live giraffe cam, you may see it in the video playlist below. Also included are other important videos filmed by the Animal Adventure Park.

You don’t need to buy or download anything in order to get updates and notifications from the giraffe watch app. Simply visit the site and enter your email address. There is even an option to watch the live giraffe cam from the site. Those who are watching the live cam and detect signs of active labor can report it on the site. Once it is verified that active labor is underway, the notifications will be sent to those who signed up via email. If you want to ensure you are alerted with sound, set your email settings to audio. You can also sign up for Facebook notifications through the official Animal Adventure Park site. They will go Facebook live once April is in active labor.

#AprilTheGiraffe Find out the connection between April's udders, wax caps, milk and active labor. This is your… https://t.co/fUraIdq35a — Live Eagle Cam (@eaglecamlive) March 23, 2017

Fear of missing the giraffe birth seems to be prevalent across social media networks. Many who watch the live giraffe cam express feeling that they’ve invested a great deal in watching the cam and would feel let down if they were to miss the monumental moment of April’s calf’s hooves hitting the ground. The live giraffe cam streams online at YouTube and Facebook live will also air the giraffe’s calf’s birth. Additionally, the Animal Adventure Park announced they will have a professional video crew on site to document the birth. It seems clear that those who miss the birth the moment it happens will have plenty of opportunities to watch it on demand. Still, for many who have devoted the past month or two to watching April the giraffe, missing the birth of her calf is the last thing they want to do.

Are you watching April the giraffe live online? Are you invested in the birth of her calf? If so, you might find that signing up for the Giraffe Watch app and getting email notifications when she’s in active labor is the best way to ensure you don’t miss out.

[Featured Image by Volodymyr Burdiak/Shutterstock]