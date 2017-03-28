‘Little People, Big World’ Amy Roloff ‘Blindsided’ By Matt’s New Romance

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff and her boyfriend Chris Marek claim they had no idea that Matt had moved on with the family’s longtime farm manager, Caryn Chandler, Radar Online reported.

Chris claims that Amy was “blindsided” by the unusual pairing.

“I didn’t know anything about their romance,” Marek explained.

On Monday, March 27, the father of four posted a picture with his new girlfriend and Roloff family farm manager on Facebook. Roloff called Chandler a “wonderful person.”

“Broke away for a day of relaxing at the beautiful Oregon coast,” Matt wrote.

“Is anybody else doing something special this spring break?”

When a fan asked if he was dating the woman in the photo, Matt decided to clear up the speculation about his love life.

“Yes. Caryn and I are now dating,” he revealed.

“It’s very exciting [for] such a wonderful person [to] be a positive companion in my life.”

Back On The Scene! ‘Little People, Big World’ Star Matt Roloff Confirms New Relationship With Family Friend https://t.co/mOYmcmWdSa pic.twitter.com/rmbR90zQ46 — Sarah Williams (@sarahsexynews) March 27, 2017

While many Little People, Big World fans congratulated the reality TV star, many had some harsh words for him. Some fans felt it was tacky to get involved with a close family friend. Chandler has worked for the Roloffs since 2011.

“Matt has turned into a real slimeball,” one follower posted.

A few of Matt’s followers added they felt he ditched his marriage with Amy to pair up with the hired help. They felt it was “insulting” to Amy.

While other followers encouraged Matt and they were glad he found happiness and wished him the best.

Last year, Matt and Amy finalized their divorce after being married for 27 years. Both have since moved on and seem to be much happier than they were before separating in 2015.

Amy is still going strong with Chris, a Portland- based real estate broker.

'Little People, Big World' star Matt Roloff makes announcement about his love life https://t.co/o2d2A0R00r pic.twitter.com/VZjB3Lfuq4 — WHIOTV (@whiotv) March 27, 2017

Chris claims that his romance with Amy is going well. They have been seeing each other for six months.

Roloff has been in good spirits lately. Amy was not happy when married to Matt. They seemed to irritate each other and neither party could meet the other one’s needs.

Amy posted to Instagram noting that she feels blessed with a great family and special friends.

“I love to cook and share a meal w/ great special friends that mean so much to me,” Amy captioned her photo.

” It was a nostalgia kind of soup night – Tomato Soup and a couple of varieties of Grilled Cheese Sandwiches. Aww.. good good great friends and more ❤. I couldn’t be more blessed.”

Chris told Radar Online that Amy was “blindsided” by the announcement of Matt’s romance. Amy felt that it wasn’t “proper” because Chandler worked for the family and knows both Amy and Matt well.

Little People, Big World fans felt the same way. They were happy for Matt because he seems very happy, but could get past the fact his new love worked for the Roloff farm.

The long-running series started filming Season 12 last month, but Chris said he will not be a part of the series as a full-time cast member, yet. He hasn’t ruled it out, but he wants to follow Amy’s comfort level.

“It’s not something we talk about. If it comes up naturally, maybe,” Marek said.

A lovely wonderful Valentines Day ❤w/ this guy. Spent time at the Portland Art Museum and a wonderful dinner at Higgins downtown Portland. I felt special. #secondact #lifesurprise #valentinesdaymoment #love❤ A post shared by Amy Roloff (@amyjroloff) on Feb 15, 2017 at 10:52pm PST

Matt still lives on the Roloff farm. Both Amy and Matt are dedicated to keeping the family close and managing the farm together.

Little People, Big World should return in May with all new episodes.

Do you think Amy should be upset that Matt moved on with a Roloff farm employee? Will Matt’s new girlfriend be a regular cast member in Season 12? Will you watch the new season of Little People, Big World in May?

[Featured Image by Amy Sussman/Getty Images]