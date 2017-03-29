Attack On Titan, an immensely popular Japanese anime will have its second season premiere on April 1. Besides confirming Season 2 of Shingeki No Kyojin, Funimation also released a short summary for the new season to offer viewers a brief glimpse of what to expect from Eren, Mikasa, Levi, and other members of the Elite Survey Corps.

After a rather long hiatus, Season 2 of Attack On Titans is making a comeback. The sequel will be streaming on services like Netflix and Hulu. While confirming the premier date, Funimation, the studio behind Season 2 of AOT, posted a description that reads:

“Eren Jaeger swore to wipe out every last Titan, but in a battle for his life he wound up becoming the thing he hates most. With his new powers, he fights for humanity’s freedom facing the monsters that threaten his home. After a bittersweet victory against the Female Titan, Eren finds no time to rest — a horde of Titans is approaching Wall Rose, and the battle for humanity continues!”

Along with the description there’s a short promotional video as well. According to the video, season two picks up as “After his hometown is destroyed and his mother is killed, young Eren Jaegar vows to cleanse the earth of the giant humanoid Titans that have brought humanity to the brink of extinction,” but his role isn’t the only one that matters, reported Comic Book.

It is clear from the description that AOT Season 2 is largely based on the manga, and is expected pick up from where the first season left off. Attack On Titan manga was created by mangaka Hajime Isayama and he is an important part of the anime as well. Season 1 of AOT covered the first four arcs. In fact, mere 25 episodes managed to cover the first 36 chapters of Attack On Titan manga.

AOT anime undoubtedly moves at a much faster pace than the manga, and fans have long believed it is one of the reasons the Season 2 of AOT has been delayed for so long. It is not clear how many episodes Attack On Titan Season 2 will have. In extension, it is not known how many chapters or arcs Season 2 of AOT will cover.

However, if AOT Season 2 sets the same storytelling pace as that of the first season, it wouldn’t cover much. This is because arcs five and six are a lot longer than the first four. Hence, if Season 2 of Attack On Titan will cover 36 chapters like the first season, then it will be able to cover only two arcs. In other words, Season 2 of AOT is expected to cover arcs “Clash of the Titans” and “Uprising.” While this is just a theory, there have been rumors indicating that the Season 2 of AOT might catch up to the manga.

Attack On Titan manga has had some major plot development in recent chapters. Hence it might be a wise decision to ensure the anime meets the progress of the manga. Even if Season 2 of AOT doesn’t match up to the manga, fans of the anime have a lot to look forward to. As reported by the Inquisitr, Season 2 of Attack On Titan will introduce a slew of new Titans, including the Beast Titan that was previewed in the trailers.

If that’s not all, AOT Season 2 is expected to alter the perception about Titans, and reveal that there is a complex relation between the humans and the giant creatures. The trailers clearly indicate that not all titans were, nor are, enemies of humanity. In fact, one of the trailers even indicates that some of the titans have been fighting other titans to protect the humans.

