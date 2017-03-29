Natasha Bure Doesn’t Want To Date Around, She Wants To Find A Husband

Candace Cameron Bure’s daughter Natasha Bure just dropped her new book Let’s Get Real. And the teen is getting real when it comes to her dating life. The beauty revealed that she doesn’t want to just go on dates with various men. She wants to find a husband.

The 18-year-old is doing more than just modeling. She has become an inspiration to young women with her new book, Let’s Be Real: Living Life as an Open and Honest You. The YouTube star touts, “This is real, this is life, and we all go through it.”

Natasha Bure sat down for an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight. She talked about what it’s like to have a famous mother, dating as a young Hollywood starlet, and how social media was the inspiration behind her book.

“You post things on social media that’s fun and everyone wants to see, but that’s not real life,” Bure said. “We all have struggles, and we all have things we go through, we just don’t necessarily talk about them.”

“I just wanted to kind of open myself up to those people and to kind of just give another girl someone talk to in that way,” she added.

She also shared some dating advice for the young women out there. She says that there is no need for a boyfriend. That’s right — Natasha has a reason why she doesn’t want to be in a relationship. She would rather focus on herself than to focus on someone else.

“You don’t need a boyfriend. Yes, that’s right. Say it with me: I don’t need a boyfriend. I have to remind myself of that quite often, because there’s so much pressure to couple up if it seems like all of your friends have found their matches. But let me tell you, you can have just as much fun by yourself, with your best friends, focusing on what exactly you want to do. Live your life and focus on your passions and hobbies.”

For Bure, the end goal of dating is to find a husband. She hasn’t found a guy who has made her want to update her relationship status just yet. While Bure has had her share of crushes, she never experienced her first real relationship.

She said that she hasn’t found that guy “who shares my faith and values.” She doesn’t want to waste her time dating someone who she knows isn’t right for her.

“For me, the point of dating is to find a husband. I feel like saying that might freak some of you out. But I don’t believe in casual dating or casual sex, why would I want to date someone who I couldn’t potentially see living the rest of my life with?”

While she hasn’t found the guy, she says that she’s “looking for someone funny.”

The daughter of Candace Cameron Bure talks about hot topics in her book like fashion, beauty, confidence, relationships, body confidence, and self-image, according to Just Jared Jr.

“Whether it’s boyfriends, faith, stress, body image, or having fun, my view is to simply be honest, simply be real, no matter what we face, including life’s roadblocks,” Natasha said.

Turtlenecks r out ????????????✈️???????????????? A post shared by Natasha (@natashabure) on Mar 5, 2017 at 7:44pm PST

Natasha gives Candace’s parenting her seal of approval. She says the Fuller House star is strict yet hip. Natasha doesn’t just want to write and inspire young adults. She claims that singing and music is her first love. She was a contestant on Season 11 of The Voice.

If she could raid any celebrity’s closet, she would choose Gigi Hadid or Kendall Jenner’s, according to Twist Magazine. As for her own sense of style, she likes to keep it simple.

“Simplistic with a statement is key. I love keeping my style super simplistic and classy. I usually pair neutral colored pieces together and then add a statement necklace, statement shoes, and a fun hat…something to show off my personality!”

Natasha Bure’s new book, Let’s Be Real, is out now.

[Featured Image by Araya Diaz/Getty Images for Zondervan]