Belen Sisa’s Facebook: Immigrant’s Photo, $300 Tax Payment, Gets Pro-Trump Hate

The Facebook page of Belén Sisa is getting plenty of attention after Sisa posted a photo of herself to Facebook on March 26, at 10:29 a.m. In the photo, Belen held a copy of a 1040 tax form, and noted in the description of the Facebook post that she is an undocumented immigrant who had just filed her tax return and paid $300 to Arizona. Sisa went on to claim that she cannot get any freebies from the government, as is often the argument against undocumented immigrants, with Belen writing that she also cannot receive federal assistant for school, unemployment benefits nor any type of healthcare or retirement funding via the government.

Calling herself a pretty good citizen, Belen has gotten reactions on Facebook from nearly 6,000 Facebook users, who have shared Sisa’s Facebook post more than 3,000 times on Facebook. Going on to write that there are millions of people just like her, Sisa wrote that she is only one of many folks who pay into a system that they don’t get anything from. Next, Belen asked why she should be deported, and attempted to debunk what she called was a myth that she contributed nothing to the country. Sisa decried the theory that she and others like her only “leech off this country while the 1 [percent] wealthiest people in this country steal from you everyday.” Daring Donald J. Trump to show his taxes, Sisa used the hashtag #HereToStay to close off her viral Facebook post.

As reported by Newser, Sisa is a junior at the University of Arizona.

According to AZ Central, Belen is indeed an undocumented immigrant who traveled to the U.S. when she was only 6 years of age. Hailing from Argentina, Sisa remained in the U.S. after her parents’ visas expired.

Sisa is allowed to work in the U.S. by law and can’t be deported, according to President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy.



“I decided to post it basically to bust the myth that immigrants don’t contribute and they don’t pay taxes to this country.”

Belen’s decision to publish her viral “myth buster” Facebook post came with her desire to disprove the theory that all undocumented immigrants are bad for the U.S., and that they contribute nothing to the economy.

As a result of Sisa’s viral Facebook post, Sisa is getting a big response. Many of those responses on Facebook are positive, but Belen is also posting screenshots of negative hate messages she has received. Some of the messages included photos of President Donald Trump, either building a wall or holding a stick figure version of Belen and declaring that she has to go back to her country of origin.

A journey through plenty of Belen’s photos on Facebook shows the types of replies she is getting from other Facebook users. Plenty of Facebook users captured in some of the screenshot messages took it upon themselves to write that they’d reported Sisa to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Despite all the messages, Belen posted to Facebook that the controversy would not tear her down.

“They will not tear me down. My heart is too full, my passion to help and fight for others burns too bright. I know who I am, I know what I stand for and the values I hold.”

A sampling of some of the Facebook messages that Sisa received can be read below.

“So if you paid your taxes why is this [form] now blank. Remembering when lying your props need to back up your life. I turned you into ICE.”

While some people called Sisa cute, others called her derogatory names and cursed at her via Facebook.

[Featured Image by Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Images]