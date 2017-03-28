One Direction’s Harry Styles To Make His Solo Debut On ‘Saturday Night Live’

One Direction’s Harry Styles will be performing on Saturday Night Live on April 15 according to Entertainment Weekly. That is an easy date to remember since it is also income tax day in the United States. Harry has a little reward planned for U.S. taxpayers, apparently.

Harry Styles’ new single, still yet to be named, will be featured on one of the longest running shows on U.S. television, Saturday Night Live. The late night comedy show has been featuring edgy comedy skits and cutting-edge musical performances since 1975.

Harry Styles already had the One Direction fan base stirred up with his solo single teaser announcing the April 7 release of his new album. See the teaser video below.

Solo Harry Styles certainly doesn’t mean the end of One Direction as Niall Horan makes perfectly clear in the video below, so don’t despair Directioners. One Direction will return, but for now, enjoy all the solo music coming out in 2017.

Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan are all just on a long hiatus to pursue a few of their other interests. Zayn Malik left the group, but since then Zayn revealed that his departure was largely due to health reasons.

While One Direction’s Harry Styles has been tirelessly pursuing his career both in music and movies, Liam Payne has been living his dreams, Niall Horan has been doing a lot of things he always dreamed of as well.

Louis Tomlinson of One Direction was able to be there for his son Freddie’s birth and first year. Louis was also able to spend time with his mother before she passed from cancer last December.

One Direction’s Harry Styles has stayed the course of his career, though, rarely taking time for himself, amid acting and music. Styles has been working on his album but took about four months to perform in a supporting role for Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk.

Liam Payne has taken time for his personal life. Liam Payne courted his lifelong dream girl, Cheryl Cole. Now the couple has a new baby, and all this happened while One Direction was on hiatus.

One Direction’s Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik have all gone their separate ways, in different directions, according to Vanity Fair. Their music especially has taken all of them far afield from One Direction’s bubble gum pop.

Harry Styles’ music is said to be authentic classic rock. Hits Daily Double has compared Styles’ new sound to Queen and Bowie.

Niall Horan went with Irish Folk, while Louis Tomlinson is purely E.D.M. Liam Payne is said to be going with R&B, but he has yet to release a single so the world waits, impatiently.

Zayn Malik is already working on his second album. Zayn’s music is sexy R&B with a lot of really grown up lyrics.

One Direction’s Niall Horan has traveled extensively, played a lot of golf, and released a single of his own last fall. Niall always wanted to travel and so he backpacked through south Asia last year.

Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, and Zayn Malik all have plans to release albums this year, but Harry Styles completed his first, and his lead single will be released on April 7.

One Direction’s Harry Styles will debut his new solo single on Saturday Night Live, on April 15.

