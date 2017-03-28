Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Aren’t Headed For An Engagement — Or A Baby

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton may be in love, but they are not ready to say “I do.”

According to a new report, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, who have been targeted with rumors of a possible engagement and future wedding for the past several months, are perfectly happy with their relationship as is.

“Blake and Gwen are no longer in the honeymoon phase of their relationship, but they still love each other very much and are very happy with each other,” an insider told Hollywood Life on March 27. “And an engagement or wedding will not change that, so they aren’t rushing into any of that. So a real honeymoon isn’t on the horizon anytime soon. They are happy with their current status of being boyfriend and girlfriend.”

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton may just be girlfriend and boyfriend, but at times, they’ve looked like a family. As fans have seen, Shelton has become a big part of Stefani’s children’s lives, and in recent months, they’ve been photographed together frequently.

A post shared by Gwen & Blake Fans (@gwenandblake) on Feb 14, 2017 at 1:37pm PST

In addition to rumors of engagement, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have also been faced with reports of a pregnancy — on numerous occasions. In fact, they’ve been facing baby rumors since they went public with their relationship in November 2015.

“Gwen & Blake Having A Girl! …But Still No Plans To Marry,” reads the latest baby-related cover, courtesy of OK! Magazine.

“Sources believe Blake Shelton and mother of three (boys!) Gwen Stefani are having a little girl,” a source claimed inside the magazine, as revealed by Gossip Cop last week.

Gwen Stefani shares three children with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, sons Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo. Meanwhile, despite a couple of marriages, Blake Shelton has no children of his own.

“The pair’s inner circle is buzzing that they have something way more exciting on the horizon than a wedding: Gwen is pregnant with a baby girl!” the alleged OK! Magazine insider continued. “Everyone’s in a state of total disbelief.”

The magazine even claimed to have been informed of Gwen Stefani’s reaction to her baby news, claiming that there were “lots of tears and high-fives around the room and just a feeling of sheer joy.”

“[Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton]are more than happy to flaunt their love on The Voice. A source says they’d even consider revealing baby news on the show!”

In response to the report, a rep for Gwen Stefani confirmed to Gossip Cop that the OK! Magazine cover story about the singer “having a girl” is “B.S.”

A post shared by Gwen & Blake Fans (@gwenandblake) on Jan 22, 2017 at 7:27pm PST

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been quite open with their relationship from the start. As fans will recall, the couple chose to confirm their relationship during a joint appearance at a Country Music Awards after party and in the months that followed, they attended a couple of high-profile events in Los Angeles. They’ve also shared moments of their relationship with their fans on social media.

Throughout the promotion of The Voice Season 12, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have attended some interviews to amp up the buzz surrounding the new season, and during their interviews, they often spoke about their love for one another.

“I love Blake!” Gwen Stefani gushed during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. “He is the most incredible guy. Everybody loves Blake, and that’s the thing. There’s no way around it. He’s just a sparkly like happy, amazing person.”

To see more of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, tune into The Voice Season 12 on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]