Watch Mexico Vs. Trinidad And Tobago Soccer Online: Start Time, Streaming Video

Soccer fans will be able to watch Tuesday’s Mexico vs. Trinidad and Tobago match live online and see which team moves one step closer to locking down a spot in the 2018 World Cup qualifying match.

The teams will meet on Tuesday in a 2018 World Cup qualifying match from Hasely Crawford Stadium in Trinidad and Tobago, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. The match will be broadcast on a number of networks both in the United States and Mexico and will also be available on streaming video for those unable to make it to a television (a link to the streaming video can be found below).

Mexico comes into the match as a favorite to win and move closer to the World Cup, although Trinidad and Tobago have turned in some strong performances of late.

Even if those watching the Mexico vs. Trinidad and Tobago soccer match live online don’t end up seeing a classic, there are still some important questions about El Tri waiting to be answered, Fox Sports noted. The report noted that Tuesday’s World Cup qualifying match would be a chance for Nestor Araujo to lock down his position as Mexico’s goalkeeper.

“Nestor Araujo was fantastic in defense for Mexico against Costa Rica alongside Hector Moreno. He was calm on the ball, strong in the air, and did a lot of of the dirty work to clean up behind his teammates. He’ll likely start again against Trinidad & Tobago, giving him the chance to further cement his spot in Mexico’s first XI. If he continues to play the way he has been in the heart of El Tri’s defense, it’s hard to see anyone unseating him.”

The report also noted that fans might see whether 21-year-old midfielder Orbelin Pineda gets an opportunity to show why he is such a highly touted prospect. With Rafa Marquez injured for Tuesday’s tilt against Trinidad and Tobago, it could be Pineda’s opportunity to shine for El Tri and show a preview of what could come in the 2018 World Cup.

“One of Mexico’s brightest prospects, and the youngest player in Juan Carlos Osorio’s squad, 21-year-old midfielder Orbelin Pineda has a bright future ahead of him,” the report noted. “With Marquez out injured for this one, and Mexico taking on a weaker T&T squad, it’s the perfect chance to give Pineda his start in midfield alongside veterans dos Santos and Herrera.”

Despite lineup changes, Mexico will stick with winning strategy vs. Trinidad and Tobago https://t.co/E4NKQjyGdg pic.twitter.com/AK3fczvWWL — Goal.com CA edition (@GoalCDA) March 28, 2017

Fans who watch the Mexico vs. Trinidad and Tobago soccer match live online will also get a chance to see Javier Hernandez make history for El Tri. He has scored 46 goals in 89 matches, placing him atop the Mexican team’s all-time scoring list with a chance to move ahead of Jared Borgetti (who also scored 46 goals in 89 matches).

Javier Hernández enters tonight's game against Trinidad & Tobago (7 PM ET) tied atop Mexico's all-time goal scoring list. pic.twitter.com/al4mc0pZAq — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 28, 2017

For Trinidad and Tobago, Tuesday’s match is something of a surprising chance to move closer to the World Cup. The team lost at home to Costa Rica in last fall’s set of qualifying matches and looked to be headed to elimination, but turned in a shocking win against Panama on Friday. Taking a point against Mexico would give Trinidad and Tobago a shot at finishing in the top four heading into the summer’s World Cup qualifying matches, SB Nation pointed out.

Fans who want to watch the Mexico vs. Trinidad and Tobago soccer match live online can click here for streaming video options in Mexico, the United States, and Trinidad and Tobago.

