Giraffe Baby Watch Takes Over Social Media After April’s Live Zoo Cam Goes Viral

If you’re on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, or Twitter, chances are you’re seeing giraffes everywhere. That’s because giraffe baby watch has taken over social media, thanks to a live streaming, New York zoo cam that has gone viral.

April is a 15-year-old reticulated giraffe who lives at the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville. She’s also ready to give birth to a baby calf while the world watches every second, live online. Zoo owner Jordan Patch set up the cam and has brilliantly used social media to keep the public updated on April’s labor and upcoming delivery, as well as to provide educational information regarding giraffes in general. That use of social media has sparked baby watch fever, with people tuning into the cam day and night hoping to see the birth of a giraffe live online.

The live cam went viral, and not only is April an internet sensation, but sales for all things giraffe are skyrocketing. If you meet an avid April watcher, you’ll quickly see that giraffe toys, blankets, wall art, T-shirts, hats, and other giraffe-themed items are always in high-demand. But more than wanting a new stuffed giraffe, what people really want to enjoy is the chance to watch a baby giraffe born online, via the live zoo cam.

Although April is a sweet giraffe and many people enjoy watching her, there is no question that what’s really fueled the high-demand for the cam is the baby watch phenomenon. Many people have expressed great enthusiasm regarding the chance to watch a baby giraffe take his or her first steps and then nuzzle with mom. Birth is one of life’s greatest miracles, and the opportunity to watch a baby giraffe be born is not something that is easily witnessed.

If you haven’t seen the New York zoo cam featuring April the giraffe and her 5-year-old mate Oliver (aka “Ollie”), you can watch it in the video playlist.

Hundreds of thousands have watched the baby calf grow inside April as they patiently wait for active labor to begin. The Animal Adventure Park has shared countless photos and videos through social media networks that document the baby’s growth. Earlier in March, the AAP shared photos comparing April’s belly. As her baby continues to grow inside her, social media jumps with news comparing photos, showing the baby kick from within her mom’s belly or even indentations where a possible hoof is sticking out.

After the New York zoo cam went live in January and then viral in February, many people have watched and waited for several months for the chance to see the baby giraffe be born hooves-first. As the countdown to active labor is narrowing, the official giraffe baby watch has begun. Check out some of the photos of April’s baby inside her belly shared by the AAP through their social media networks.

Noticeable belly change in 7 days! pic.twitter.com/zXgFptB7XG — Animal Adventure (@AnmlAdvntrPark) March 2, 2017

Many people who are on official giraffe baby watch couldn’t believe the size of April’s belly in this picture shared on March 24, 2017. If you compare this picture to the one from March 2, the growth is undeniable. All signs point to a baby giraffe making his or her debut soon, maybe even this week.

As baby giraffe watch continues, many are feeling the pull of the cam and are having a hard time looking away. Some say they set their alarm and wake up throughout the night, just to ensure they didn’t miss anything. Others have signed up for Facebook notifications for an audio alert when active labor begins. Some share stories of how the phenomenon of giraffe baby watch has brought their family members together. Children are coming home from school ready to watch the cam, with their first question being whether the giraffe baby has been born.

[Featured Image by Henk Bentlage/Shutterstock]