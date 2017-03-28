‘It’: New Teaser Video Released, Stephen King Gives Film His Approval

The upcoming adaptation of Stephen King’s IT has been highly anticipated. To date, there hasn’t been much information revealed about what fans can expect in the new film, until now.

Today, Warner Bros. Pictures released this 18-second teaser, with an official promo expected to be unveiled tomorrow.

Not much information can be gathered from this small video, but here’s what we know about the remake so far.

Release Date

The film is currently scheduled for a September 8, 2017, release, ending years of delays and changes in its creative team.

Cast

Bill Skarsgård is playing the role of Pennywise the Clown, otherwise known as “IT.” The role was first made famous by the talented Tim Curry in the 1990 television miniseries of the same name. Initially, actor Will Poulter was originally cast for the title role in the new film adaptation but was forced to drop out after scheduling conflicts arose.

The rest of the cast is relatively unknown, much like the original cast from the 1990 miniseries.

Storyline

Reportedly, the storyline remains unchanged from the 1990 version, which saw a few major changes from the original novel. As MoviePilot reports, the common Stephen King themes from the original book and miniseries will be present in the remake, much of which involves the power of memory, childhood trauma, and the juxtaposition of the seemingly idyllic small-town facade versus a dark reality that lies beneath the surface.

For those who aren’t familiar with either version of the story, IT is the tale of an evil entity that lurks over the fictional town of Derry, Maine. Taking the form of a clown, “It” resurfaces every few decades and preys on the local children. A phenomenon that goes seemingly unnoticed by adults, a group of seven outcasts who all have individual encounters with the monster team up to take him on as children. Then, when he resurfaces years later, the estranged group of friends reunites for the fight once again.

It remains to be seen which elements from either the book or the original film will be changed, removed, or added, but this is part of the fun and anticipation of its release.

In addition to the short teaser video, new still images of the film have been released today as well, which King tweeted about recently.

Beep beep! Some brand new images from Andrés Muschietti's hotly-anticipated IT remake just landed… Take a look!https://t.co/amdYeG45pG — Blumhouse (@blumhouse) March 27, 2017

Part I and Part II

Officially titled IT: The Losers’ Club — Part 1, only one-half of the story will be released in September. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, part two has begun filming in Toronto earlier this month. The release date of Part 2 is unknown at this time.

Rating

As of now, the remake has been rated R. This doesn’t come as a huge shock considering the storyline of the film, so fans can expect lots of scares and thrills, as well as other typical horror elements from R-rated horror films of recent years.

WHAT DOES STEPHEN KING HIMSELF THINK?

For anyone who wonders what the best-selling author thinks of the new adaptation of his work, fans can rest assured. According to a forum post from Stephen King’s own website and previously reported by the Inquisitr, the horror novelist has given the film his stamp of approval, saying that the producers have done “a wonderful job with the production.” If King himself believes it was a job well done, then fans are likely to repeat this sentiment and the film is sure to satisfy everyone who has waited years for a big-screen adaption to finally arrive.

A feature-length documentary about the making of the 1990 miniseries, titled Pennywise: The Story of IT, has been scheduled for release later this year, as ScreenRant reported. Many fans are jumping for joy as iconic actor Tim Curry speaks in detail about playing the iconic role and the creation of the television film for the first time ever. This anticipation should hold fans over while they wait for the big screen release of IT: The Losers’ Club — Part 1 this fall.

[Featured Image by Agustin Marcarian/AP Images]