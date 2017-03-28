Johnny Depp will star in LAbyrinth, a film based on a novel by Randall Sullivan. The book’s rather lengthy title spells out the overall plot. LAbyrinth: A Detective Investigates the Murders of Tupac Shakur and Notorious B.I.G., the Implication of Death Row Records’ Suge Knight, and the Origins of the Los Angeles Police Scandal.

Johnny Depp will portray LAPD detective Russell Poole, who spent many years investigating the still-unsolved murders of Tupac Shakur and Notorious B.I.G., also known as Biggie Smalls. LAbyrinth is a true story and a historical crime drama. LAbyrinth is still, and perhaps now more than ever, socially relevant.

Johnny Depp’s Labyrinth is a story about two famous rappers, Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls, also known as Notorious B.I.G., who were shot in cold blood. These two hip hop artists were at the top of their game with millions of fans.

The violent deaths of Biggie Small and Tupac Shakur were a tremendous shock to the music industry. The film and book suggest there was police involvement in the murders, according to The Rolling Stone.

“Poole believed that [Suge] Knight, with the help of LAPD officer David Mack and another associate, was responsible for B.I.G.’s death as “retaliation” for the murder of Tupac Shakur a year earlier.”

Tupac Shakur is being inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame by longtime friend and collaborator Snoop Dog, according to the AV Club. The ceremony will be held on April 7, 2017. Tupac Shakur will be honored in a musical tribute to his talents.

Johnny Depp’s LAbyrinth is a story about the police officer determined to bring the killers of these two famous rappers to justice. LAbyrinth reveals Poole’s allegations against fellow police officers.

Notorious B.I.G. and Biggie Smalls are stage names. Biggie Small’s birth name was Christopher Wallace, according to Hollywood Reporter. Biggie Smalls was a well known and beloved hip-hop artist who also was murdered about 20 years ago.

Johnny Depp’s role as Russell Poole in LAbyrinth will certainly show a different side of Johnny Depp than audiences have seen in the past. Russell Poole was a determined LAPD officer who fought against police corruption and sought justice for Biggie Smalls and Tupac Shakur.

The story of Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls’ murder will be revealed to the public in 2017 in LAbyrinth; a movie starring Johnny Depp. The movie is largely about the police officer who tried to bring Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls’ killers to justice.

Tupac Shakur was shot to death in a drive-by shooting 20 years ago on September 7, 1996, in Las Vegas according to Business Insider.

Johnny Depp’s character Russell Poole was forced to retire early in 1999 after implicating a fellow police officer or officers in Biggie’s death. Poole passed away suddenly of a heart attack in 2015 while meeting with Los Angeles Sheriff’s homicide investigators regarding the cold case, according to The Rolling Stone.

Johnny Depp’s starring role in LAbyrinth is a highly relevant and perhaps even controversial film. It should hold a high level of interest to many, but the film has not been highly publicized, and the exact release date has not been announced. The movie was reportedly being filmed last December, according to Just Jared.

Johnny Depp will portray Russell Poole in LAbyrinth, a movie about the murders of Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls.

