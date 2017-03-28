Scheana Marie And Mike Shay Choose Divorce After ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 5

Scheana Marie and Mike Shay celebrated the marriage of their close friends and co-stars, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz, during last night’s Vanderpump Rules, but unfortunately, their own marriage was coming to an end as they walked down the aisle.

As fans already know, Scheana Marie and Mike Shay announced their plans for divorce in December, and she quickly moved on with actor Robert Valletta. However, on the show, things appeared to be going well between Scheana Marie and Mike Shay up until last night’s show. At that point, their marriage began to show signs of cracks.

After returning to Los Angeles from Northern California, where Maloney and Schwartz’s wedding was held, Scheana Marie sat down to discuss their relationship, and it was quickly evident that there was no salvaging their marriage.

Enjoying a butter beer with Harry Potter! #SundayFunday @unistudios snapchat: scheanamarie A post shared by Scheana Marie (@scheanamarie) on Feb 19, 2017 at 4:06pm PST

“This f**king marriage has been tainted since day one,” Scheana Marie told her husband. “This relationship needs to be done… on paper, legally, emotionally, physically… in every way. I know divorces aren’t easy and it’s not something I ever wanted… Everything isn’t supposed to last forever.”

“This is!” Mike Shay responded.

“But you know I’m right,” she explained, and he agreed.

Speaking to the cameras during a Vanderpump Rules confessional, Scheana Marie admitted that while she wasn’t 100 percent sure that her then-husband was using drugs, she knew he was no longer the man she married two years prior.

In November of last year, rumors began swirling in regard to Mike Shay’s potential drug relapse. At the time, a report by TMZ claimed the musician was suspected of using drugs after several months of sobriety. Meanwhile, sources told the outlet that he had cleaned out his joint checking account with the reality star.

A short time later, Mike Shay took to Instagram to deny the report.

“I am not missing. I am sober. I am Happy!!!” he wrote. “Don’t believe everything you read. I love my wife and will always love my wife. Whatever is going on between us will stay between us! I love my family and my family loves me and a lot of things have been said out is protection and anger by many people. I just ready for the next chapter in my life!”

On Tuesday, March 28, Scheana Marie shared a post on Instagram in which she thanked fans for their support and admitted that watching the Vanderpump Rules Season 5 finale episode play out was difficult.

“Last night wasn’t easy to watch, but I did and now it’s over,” she wrote. “Thank you all for your overwhelming amount of support. And thank you [Ariana Madix] for being my rock and watching w me last night. Time for everyone to move on.”

A post shared by Scheana Marie (@scheanamarie) on Mar 28, 2017 at 10:27am PDT

Following Scheana Marie and Mike Shay’s split, the reality star began dating actor Robert Valletta, and in February, they made their red carpet debut at a premiere in Los Angeles. They also took several trips with one another to places, including Hawaii, Big Bear, and Amsterdam.

While Scheana Marie kept her romance with Valletta on the down-low for the first several weeks, the couple has since made their Instagram debut. Earlier this week, she shared several photos from their vacation in Amsterdam with her fans.

To see more of Scheana Marie and Mike Shay, don’t miss the Vanderpump Rules Season 5 reunion special, which begins airing on Monday, April 3 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]