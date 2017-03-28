WWE News: Enzo Amore Spends $2600 Sneaker Shopping Before ‘WrestleMania 33’ PPV

The “realest guy in the room,” WWE superstar Enzo Amore, recently dropped a cool $2,600 to scoop up new sneakers before WrestleMania 33. The latest shopping spree was part of a collaborative effort with a popular men’s style and music magazine. Enzo discussed not only his big fetish with buying up sneakers, and his penchant for wearing different styles every night he wrestles, but also talked about one of the bosses’ sneaker collections. In addition to all of that, he talked about the potential shoes he could be bringing to the “grandest stage of them all” on Sunday.

Enzo loves sneakers, so that’s why he met up with Complex magazine’s Joe La Puma to talk and shop just before the WWE WrestleMania 33 pay-per-view goes down. The man who is one-half of the tag team duo Enzo Amore and Big Cass discussed how he developed a love for Jordans back in the day. He even pointed out the first pair he ever wore at a WWE event and talked about why he ditched wrestling boots. Enzo basically broke his leg after a wrestling injury and claims after having that injury fixed, he swore to never wear wrestling boots again. He also mentioned that he’s catching up with Shane McMahon, a guy well known for wearing different “Js” on stage when he shows up at live WWE events.

The WWE star met up with Complex at Stadium Goods in New York City. As mentioned by HighSnobiety, Enzo is “obsessed with Jordans.” He talked about growing up in Jersey, and back then, “Jordan was the man.” Enzo said he was playing AU basketball and told his dad he wanted a pair of Jordans. Enzo said that he ended up getting a pair of Air Jordan XIV Black Toe 14s eventually as the first pair of Js he ever owned. Enzo also admitted that once he started getting that WWE salary, it started going towards his shoe collection. He admits he always wears a different pair for every night he does a WWE event.

An interesting point that was addressed was when a sneaker company would team up with a wrestling star for some exclusive shoes. Enzo said it’s not a matter of “if but when they call,” and he would be “hands on” in helping to develop the shoe’s style. Enzo indicated that there would be leopard print accents on it, though.

Enzo will team up with his partner, Big Cass, on “the grandest stage of them all” this coming Sunday in Orlando, Florida. The popular tag team is scheduled to hit the ring in Orlando, Florida as part of a Triple Threat tag team title ladder match which also includes Sheamus and Cesaro. The two teams will be trying to win the WWE Raw tag team titles from current champions, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

At one part of the shopping trip, they focused on one of the more expensive shoes in the store, the $12,000 Nike Mag. He mentioned he wasn’t sure he wanted to even touch them right then, but he would own them one day. That’s some dedication when it comes to sneaker game.

When the segment was about over, Enzo racked up a bill of $2629.33 for three pairs of shoes he really wanted. They included the Yeezy Boost 350 V2, the Air Jordan 8 Retro DBs, and the Air Foamposite 1 Supreme SP. Most WWE fans would probably be able to afford a nice trip to WrestleMania 33 for the week for the same price as Enzo’s shoe shopping spree.

While Enzo didn’t quite reveal what he’s going to rock on his feet at WrestleMania 33, he gave some clues. He said, “at WrestleMania, I’ll be wearing something that resembles gold.” Enzo teased that one of the pairs he ended up buying, the Air Foamposite 1 Supreme SPs, could be the shoes he ends up with to go with his Mania outfit.

Meanwhile, WWE personality and superstar Shane McMahon is also gearing up for a big Mania match against AJ Styles. So, it’s likely that these two will be battling it out not only for wins in the ring but a win when it comes to who has the fresher kicks when they enter the arena.

[Featured Image by WWE]