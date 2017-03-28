Kim Kardashian Back? Shows Off Makeup And Body, Rumors Of ‘Dark Ulterior Motive’

Kim Kardashian is out of hibernation and back in the public spotlight. The reality star showed off her hair and makeup for her date night with Kanye West, but it is rumored that Kardashian has “dark ulterior motives.”

Kim Kardashian showed off her bobby pin hair do and freshly done makeup before her date night with her husband, Kanye West. Since the robbery back in October, there have been constant rumors about the couple’s marriage and whether it would survive.

Kardashian has been rumored to have a “dark ulterior motive” for getting back in shape and getting all done up.

Despite the fact that the rumors of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s troubled marriage were shut down by Gossip Cop last week, insiders still claimed to Radar Online that Kardashian is “getting into such tip-top shape — for a life after Kanye West!”

“Kim isn’t taking any chances and wants to look as sexy as possible in case she’s back on the singles scene and Kanye doesn’t come through with his promises.”

Radar previously reported that 36-year-old Kim Kardashian and 39-year-old Kanye West’s relationship has been going through a rocky stage ever since the reality star was robbed in Paris and the rapper was hospitalized after suffering a breakdown.

Kim’s return to the spotlight, weight loss, and new look are all allegedly part of her preparation for a possible single life if her marriage doesn’t work out.

“It’s no secret they’ve papered over a lot of huge problems, and she’s open about the fact she’d dive straight back into the dating scene if her marriage doesn’t work out. “Looking good and getting into shape has been a form of therapy since the robbery, and she’s so proud to have her body back.”

According to People, Kim Kardashian had her glam squad doll her up with a perfect face of makeup, slicked back hair, and a well-coordinated outfit.

Kim wore an off-the-shoulder ivory sweater dress with a tan teddy bear fur coat and pointed heeled boots.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had her hair styled in a slicked-back bobby pin up do by celebrity hair stylist Chris Appleton.

Kim went for a lighter, more natural makeup look with brown shadow and perfect brows, courtesy of Mary Phillips.

SNATCHED ➖➖➖ BobbY Pin Do @kimkardashian Hair by me #chrisappletonhair Makeup @1maryphillips A post shared by Hairstylist (@chrisappleton1) on Mar 25, 2017 at 8:54pm PDT

Kim Kardashian also uploaded her date night look to her Snapchat account.

Kanye West dressed a bit more casually for date night with his wife. The rapper wore striped track pants, a hoodie, and white sneakers.

Do you think Kim Kardashian is back? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Staff/Getty Images]