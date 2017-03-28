WWE News: Major Changes Made To ‘WrestleMania’ Matches, Huge Stipulations Added

Orlando is preparing for WrestleMania 33, and it is less than a week until WWE brings their very best to Florida, but the show just became even bigger. After last night’s go-home episode of Monday Night Raw, many thought the card for the pay-per-view was already complete, but one new match was added, as well as a bit more. Two title matches already in place for a few weeks received big changes as major stipulations were added to each one.

One huge stipulation added came about due to the actions of numerous superstars last night on Monday Night Raw. Backstage, Cesaro and Sheamus were attacked by Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows with the help of a couple of ladders, but that wasn’t the end of that ordeal for the evening.

Later in the night, Cesaro and Sheamus retaliated as The Club were heading out to the ring and attacked them with ladders. This led to Big Cass and Enzo Amore joining the fray, and all of that led to the first big change at WrestleMania 33.

While nothing was said during Raw, the official website of WWE revealed on Tuesday that the Raw Tag Team Championship was now a Ladder Match. Yes, the titles will be hanging high above the ring, and the three teams can use ladders in any way they choose to be the first to grab the belts.

Sheamus was busted open the hard way during the chaotic scene in the ring, and he had to be treated by doctors who gave him 15 stitches. There is a very good chance that things could get much more violent in Orlando on Sunday, and The Club will be in a battle to hold onto their titles.

That wasn’t the only match to receive a major change by having a stipulation added on Monday; the women of Raw had their bout upped as well.

As reported by Cageside Seats, the Raw Women’s Championship Fatal 4-Way bout was changed to an Elimination Match, which only adds to the tension. Whoever can outlast all four other women will leave WrestleMania 33 with the belt in her possession, and you can bet that Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, and Sasha Banks all want to take Bayley’s prized title.

It is likely that this stipulation was added to completely differentiate from the SmackDown Women’s Championship Match, which could have any number of superstars in it. Huge surprises, and a lot of them, are rumored to happen in that match, and it could end up being rather chaotic.

The current card for WrestleMania 33 is as follows.

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Championship: Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Randy Orton

Intercontinental Championship: Dean Ambrose (c) vs. Baron Corbin

United States Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Kevin Owens

SmackDown Live Women’s Championship: Alex Bliss (c) vs. Women’s division

Raw Women’s Championship – Elimination Match: Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax

WWE Cruiserweight Championship: Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries

Raw Tag Team Championship – Ladders Match: Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows (c) vs. Cesaro & Sheamus or Enzo Amore & Big Cass

The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Non-Sanctioned Match: Triple H vs. Seth Rollins

John Cena & Nikki Bella vs. The Miz & Maryse

Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles

Rumored matches which could be added to WrestleMania 33:

WrestleMania 33 has had a really big card in place for weeks, but there was a severe lack of confirmed gimmick matches. Adding the elimination stipulation to the Raw Women’s Championship Fatal 4-Way Match changes the parameters of things completely. Making the Raw Tag Team Championship into a Ladder Match is huge for the excitement factor, and it will be interesting to see if SmackDown Live makes any stipulation changes to their matches tonight.

[Featured Image by WWE]