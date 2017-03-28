Nicole Kidman ‘Begged’ HBO To Cast Alexander Skarsgard In ‘Big Little Lies’

Nicole Kidman made it perfectly clear that she wanted Alexander Skarsgard to play her husband in the HBO mini-series, Big Little Lies, according to Celeb Dirty Laundry.

Kidman is starring in the HBO drama alongside Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley and Laura Dern. The series tells the story of four mothers who try to move on after a devastating tragedy that almost destroyed their lives.

Nicole admitted that she begged the producers to cast Alexander, who is arguably one of the hottest actors in the world. The duo has undeniable chemistry on Big Little Lies, so clearly, HBO made the right decision.

Nicole Kidman Is Haunted By Those 'Big Little Lies' Therapy Scenes, Too https://t.co/C9nWTNCp1G pic.twitter.com/AjZUmul9ho — ShelbyLaneMD (@DoctorNTheHood) March 28, 2017

“Yeah, he was so good. I wanted him badly! I was like come on, please,” Nicole explained.

“Come on, HBO, we’ve gotta get him. And, obviously, he’s very tall as well, which is really, really helpful for me. It’s not often that I look small. So physically he’s very dominating as well, which is frightening, but I take him on.”

After her comments about Alexander, her fans couldn’t help wonder if she was throwing shade at her handsome husband, Keith Urban. When the couple walks the red carpet, she often towers over him.

Then there was the juicy tidbit that Urban wasn’t comfortable watching her love scenes with Skarsgard, especially since they were extremely violent in nature. Nicole said that she would come home with bruises after the rough sex scenes.

Alexander is considered a sex symbol. Even some of the most secure men can get jealous when their spouse pays attention to another man. No one would fault Keith if Alexander’s sex appeal made him feel jealous. Urban said he didn’t have “an ounce” of jealousy as he knew for Nicole, it was “just work.”

Keith Urban 'devastated' at Nicole Kidman's bruises from Big Little Lies https://t.co/LfczQN8qZj pic.twitter.com/A9tMNDErJk — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) March 28, 2017

Kidman’s character on Big Little Lies on the surface has a beautiful marriage, but she is hiding a deep, dark secret that is threatening to destroy her family.

According to Huffington Post, Nicole confessed that filming some of the scenes on Big Little Lies was extremely difficult.

“The fans are upset, they’re disturbed. They say they know people, they know of people that have been through that,” Kidman said.

“They want to understand why; they want to ask what Celeste is thinking, feeling.”

Kidman said that shooting the therapy sessions were brutal and there was little to no way to prepare for the raw emotion that would come out.

“Those therapy scenes are so astute and beautifully rendered and written.[Director Jean-Marc Vallée] just let those scenes breathe, so they play out in real time. You have the love; you have the guilt; you have the addiction. You have the pain, and you have the responsibility. A lot of it was that Jean-Marc doesn’t rehearse. We didn’t rehearse anything. We just came in and we just shot.”

Nicole never expected the fans to react so strongly to her role on Big Little Lies. After she finished filming the seven-part series, she recalled feeling very proud of the work they did on the HBO show.

“When I walked away from it,” Nicole stated.

“I remember thinking that was the deepest I’ve gone in terms of finding and losing things.”

Big Little Lies fans are so happy HBO took Nicole Kidman’s suggestion and cast Alexander Skarsgard as her husband, Perry. He played the part perfectly —no one can play troubled, yet sexy like Alexander.

Kidman revealed that after doing the HBO series, she would love to do another television series.

Do you think Nicole meant to throw shade at her husband, Keith Urban by her comment about his height? Do you think Keith is jealous of her on-screen chemistry with Alexander?

Big Little Lies finale airs Sunday night on HBO. Tune in to see who was murdered, the identity of the killer, and the circumstances of how it happened.

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]