Kandi Burruss Employee Lawsuit: ‘RHOA’ Star Confronted Phaedra About Suit

Kandi Burruss is a hard worker and has created some amazing products throughout the years. She has been able to use The Real Housewives of Atlanta to leverage more success, and she thought the show could help her be successful in most business ventures. But over the past couple of years, Kandi has tried to launch a play called A Mother’s Love but had to shut it down due to poor promotions and sales. In addition, Burruss has struggled to open the doors to her new restaurant, Old Lady Gang. Now, Burruss is facing a lawsuit from a former employee named Johnnie Winston.

According to a new Bravo report, Kandi Burruss is now watching The Real Housewives of Atlanta and is learning that her former employee is scheming to get more money from Kandi and her company. During Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kandi learned that Johnnie went to Phaedra to get her legal help so he could sue her company. Parks decided to stay out of the legal mess, but she did refer him to another attorney. While many saw this as the ultimate betrayal, Parks claims that she took an oath to help those in need when she became an attorney.

Are you watching #WWHL??? @bravoandy @sanaalathan & I are on @bravotv now! A post shared by Kandi Burruss (@kandi) on Mar 26, 2017 at 8:03pm PDT

Winston claims that Kandi Burruss stole his ideas, including the idea to start a restaurant and her play, A Mother’s Love. Kandi claims she has written the play based on her own life, but he claims that she downright stole the idea. So, who is speaking the truth?

“A Mother’s Love is about my family. You guys showed it on the show. It was about my mom, my sister, a musical about them. The songs are related to the show. You guys saw it on TV,” Kandi Burruss told Andy Cohen when she visited Watch What Happens Live, according to Bravo. “So did he make up my life, too?”

Apparently, Burruss knew about everything that was going on, and she’s about to learn more. Kandi claims that fans will learn more on The Real Housewives of Atlanta and on the reunion special, which has already been filmed. Kandi Burruss opened up about this on Watch What Happens Live but advises fans to keep watching as they will learn more on the show.

“So much has been going on that I found out later, and it’s so crazy. I don’t want to give up anything, but you guys will see. I ask her about it, and she denied really having anything to do with Johnnie’s lawsuit,” Kandi told Andy, hinting that they haven’t solved their friendship issues. “And I’m watching this show, and I see her at the law office with him with her friend. I was like, that girl is so shady. Like, so shady.”

The new episode of #RHOA is starting now! I'm gonna be on #WWHL tonight with @bravoandy & @sanaalathan so stay tuned for that as well! A post shared by Kandi Burruss (@kandi) on Mar 26, 2017 at 5:02pm PDT

It’s interesting that Kandi has confronted Phaedra Parks about the lawsuit and her denying that she had anything to do with it. While Parks didn’t file the lawsuit on behalf of Winston, she did advise him on what to do and she did link him up with another attorney to help his case. And this was the ultimate betrayal. If he wins the case against Kandi, she could face a huge financial loss. But Phaedra doesn’t seem to care. She opened up about her reasoning on her blog for the show, and Parks also claimed on the show that she had a legal obligation to help out.

“After practicing law for eighteen years, no stories shock or amaze me,” Phaedra Parks revealed on her own blog for The Real Housewives of Atlanta, according to Bravo. “When anyone seeks my advice in my professional capacity as an attorney, I always try to provide assistance.”

What do you think of Kandi Burruss confronting Phaedra about the lawsuit? Do you think these two will ever be friends again?

[Featured Image by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images]