WWE News: Sheamus Injured On ‘WWE Raw,’ Updated ‘WrestleMania 33’ Status

One of the worst things that could happen for a professional wrestler is to get injured right before WrestleMania occurs. Every year, not only do WWE talent look to be a part of the biggest event of the year and experience the rush that comes with it, but also the payday that accompanies a trip to the big event.

At any given moment, freak accidents can happen during a segment or match. Last year, Seth Rollins was injured right before the previous Survivor Series event and was out until Extreme Rules, causing him to miss WrestleMania 32. During his WWE Network documentary, he explained how painful it was watching the event inside the arena without having the opportunity to be a part of it.

A few weeks ago on Raw, the same fate nearly happened to Rollins. During his feud with Triple H, he was attacked by a debuting Samoa Joe. He tweaked his MCL and had to undergo surgery. His initial prognosis was having him miss this year’s WrestleMania as well. However, he was able to recover enough to now have an “unsanctioned” match against Triple H.

On Raw, there was another injury that took place during the event. Right now, the Raw tag team title is highly competitive, with three teams vying to be at the top of the division. At WrestleMania, the match will be a triple threat bout, pitting the champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson against challengers Enzo & Cass and Cesaro & Sheamus.

During a segment on Raw, Enzo & Cass came to the ring to stake their claim in becoming the next tag team champions. They were soon interrupted by Anderson & Gallows, who were blindsided by a ladder held by Sheamus & Caesaro. By the time every team was in the ring, the ladder was in full use, as nearly everyone suffered the same fate of receiving a blow from the instrument.

During this time, former WWE Champion Sheamus was hit in the face, causing fifteen stitches to close a big gash above his eye. While the segment occurred, live correspondent Robert Aitken of The Record noticed that WWE personnel was guiding Sheamus away from the ring to backstage, while he was clutching his head with a towel.

The WWE cameramen know that something was going on as well, as Sheamus no longer received any camera shots after he forcibly left the ring. The injury was confirmed by Pro Wrestling Sheet, as Sheamus had to receive 15 stitches above his eye.

Thankfully, Sheamus reported that although he was stitched up, he will be good to go for his match alongside Cesaro at WrestleMania.

The Road to #Wrestlemania stained with Irish blood… we'll fight on brother… and take the glory. #RAW pic.twitter.com/E5OHun9IJN — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) March 28, 2017

Although it was a huge gash, thankfully he will not have to miss the “granddaddy of them all” on April 2 in Orlando, Florida. Cesaro and Sheamus are looking to win their second Raw Tag Team Championship as a team, as they first defeated The New Day to break their tag team title streak. Unfortunately, they were not able to retain the titles against Anderson & Gallows at the Royal Rumble, but they managed to climb their way back up to be top title contenders.

At first, when Mick Foley did a best-of-seven series between Cesaro and Sheamus that led to a tie and subsequent reluctant teaming with each other, many were very skeptical of this decision. Thankfully, they were able to become a cohesive unit, and potentially, the tag team champions once again.

