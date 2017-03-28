‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Ava’s Under Pressure, Carly Gets An Ultimatum

Tensions are high in Port Charles this week, and General Hospital spoilers hint that there is plenty more drama on the way. Ava is scrambling to keep her role in Morgan’s death hidden, but Lucy is ready to push the issue. Alexis is grieving Julian’s supposed death, and as she falls off the wagon, she faces a surprising visitor. Carly and Sonny’s marriage is in tatters, and GH teasers indicate that things continue to unravel during Tuesday’s show.

The last that everybody saw of Alexis, she was drinking and rushed to answer the door when someone arrived, hoping it was Julian. General Hospital spoilers reveal, however, that it will be Valentin paying a visit, not her presumed-dead husband. It sounds as if he’s visiting to make her an offer, but GH teasers hint that she’ll want no part of what he’s proposing, and she’ll shoo him away.

Lucy knows just enough about the stunt regarding switching out Morgan’s medications to cause some serious trouble, and she’s now applying some serious pressure to get Ava to pay up to protect her secret. General Hospital spoilers indicate that viewers will see Lucy on the brink of spilling the beans to Sonny and Carly, but GH teasers share that Ava will step up to try to stop her before things progress.

General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps reveal that Ava and Lucy will end up making a deal, but the terms will seemingly be quite costly. Will this deal bury the scoop on the medication switch once and for all? Viewers have a hunch that Ava still has plenty to worry about, but it may take a while yet to emerge.

Laura was quite intrigued to learn of Nelle’s new gig as Charlotte’s nanny, and she wasted no time in tracking down Lulu to mention that this could work in their favor. GH teasers note that Laura and Lulu will do some planning on this front during Tuesday’s episode, and General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central hint that Lulu may approach Nelle to try to initiate a friendship, using Nelle to gain access to Charlotte.

It has yet to occur to Sonny or Carly to question Nelle’s story about the fling that supposedly occurred, and “CarSon” is on the brink of falling apart for good. Sonny has been pushing Carly to make a decision about their marriage, and General Hospital spoilers share that an ultimatum that is headed Carly’s way that could lead to a definitive split between the two.

Tracy was surprised by her ex, Larry’s arrival in town, and General Hospital spoilers note that she has some decisions to make as a result of the news he revealed. GH teasers note that Tracy will soon connect with someone to partner with as she considers the windfall coming her way, and it seems that this new partner might be Ava, interestingly enough. While everybody will have to hang tight to see where this is headed, General Hospital spoilers suggest that this storyline may well be designed to facilitate actress Tracy Elliot’s rumored exit from the show this spring.

Olivia rejected Ned’s marriage proposal, but GH teasers reveal that she’ll be reconnecting with him and proposing something else to him. Is there still hope for Ned and Olivia to build a future together? Tuesday’s show also brings more with Anna as she desperately digs to figure out the truth about her past connection to Valentin. She reached out to Obrecht asking for help, and while Obrecht initially scoffed at the request, General Hospital spoilers hint some big developments on this front as the week continues.

How far will Lulu and Laura go to try to get Charlotte away from Valentin and Nina and will Nelle ultimately pave the way for them to be successful? Is this really the end of Sonny and Carly as a couple or is there still hope for them? What is the truth about Anna’s past with Valentin and is Tracy really ready to leave Port Charles? General Hospital spoilers tease that there is plenty of action on the way as the week continues, and fans will not want to miss where things head next.

[Featured Image by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images]