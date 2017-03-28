Apollo Nida’s Fiancee, Sherien Almufti, Denies Shading Phaedra Parks

On Sunday night, a preview aired for next week’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta episode, showing that viewers will see Apollo Nida’s fiancee, Sherien Almufti, make an appearance at Todd Tucker and Kandi Burruss’ Old Lady Gang eatery. When Todd introduces Sherien to Kandi and the other housewives as Apollo’s fiancee, their jaws drop. Unfortunately for viewers hoping for some major drama, they won’t see Phaedra Parks come face-to-face with Sherien, since Kandi didn’t invite her to the party. Ahead of her appearance on the show, Sherien has recently responded to criticism of her relationship with Apollo. She has also denied criticizing or, as the Atlanta housewives would say, “shading” Apollo’s ex.

Messy: Todd & Peter Introduce Apollo Nida’s New Fiancee To The Girls In ‘RHOA’ Sneak… https://t.co/Iz3GdnZXI2 pic.twitter.com/DnxWw8Suvn — JoJoCrews.com (@joseph_crews) March 27, 2017

On Tuesday morning, Sherien posted a photo of a shirtless Apollo. One person left a comment complimenting Apollo’s appearance and defending him from his critics. The person also complimented Sherien on supporting Apollo and being a strong partner for him. Sherien thanked the person for her support, noting that it’s greatly appreciated.

“dulciediosadeni: Most men go to prison and look terrible, and Apollo is on ten.???????? People can say whatever the hell they want but he’s got a good heart & he means well. Having a good woman to support him also does wonders!???? you’re strong girlfriend!” “queensherien: @dulciediosadeni thanks love for your support. It’s greatly appreciated????”

On Sunday, in response to a post that Sherien put up about a TV show that she and her daughter watches, a person called her a homewrecker. The person pointed out that Apollo is still married to Phaedra since a judge has now thrown out the divorce order. Another person chimed in to defend Sherien, telling the critic to get off Sherien’s page if she doesn’t like the situation that much and that she shouldn’t attack people she doesn’t know.

“iamjohannegray: @sharon.jacques._mrs.wiscasset…….????really what was the point in that??? If you truly can’t stand the situation why are you on her page. So much for” live love life” happy people don’t attack people they know nothing about!! Why don’t you work on what is making your life so miserable before you start with the name calling. #TROLL#getalife#youdontevenknowher hell #youdontknowhim wait #whoknowsyou????”

On Friday, TMZ reported that a judge has tossed out Phaedra and Apollo’s divorce judgement because he found it unfair to Apollo. Phaedra’s representative subsequently confirmed the news in a statement to TMZ that criticized Apollo and mentioned Sherien.

“It’s very confusing why a man who is engaged and enjoys frequent visits with his fiancée would work so aggressively to avoid ending his marriage. Regardless, Phaedra is reviewing her options with her attorney to determine the most efficient path toward ending this marriage so she can move forward and focus on raising strong, healthy and happy children.”

On Instagram, Sherien Almufti didn’t comment on Apollo Nida’s legal move to throw out the divorce order but simply told her defender that she loves her and her comment.

“queensherien: Lmao????…. love it!! Love you @iamjohannegray wait #whoknowsyou@sharon.jacques._mrs.wiscasset”

Yet, that didn’t stop the criticism. Another person wondered why Apollo wants to stay married to Phaedra Parks so badly. The person gave her opinion that Apollo really doesn’t want to be with Sherien and that Sherien was probably romantically involved with him even before he reported to prison.

“key2mysoul@sharon.jacques._mrs.wiscasset: exactly it shows he doesnt want this homewrecker. Why does he want to stay married to phaedra so badly? Im sure she was seeing him before he went to prison.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Sherien once said in an interview that she and Apollo didn’t start their romantic relationship until after he reported to prison. Sherien also revealed that it was she who drove him to prison.

In another Instagram post posted about a week ago, Sherien, in response to someone who asked her how she is, left a comment stating that she’s providing Apollo with much-needed support.

“queensherien: @tomesialytle I am blessed sweetie, working hard, being the best mom I can be while providing the much needed support for my man doing it all with a smile. How about you?????❤️”

Sherien also denied that her post not knowing someone who doesn’t like her is about Phaedra. When someone wrote that it’s actually Phaedra who doesn’t know Sherien, Sherien questioned why people think that every meme she posts is about Phaedra.

“2ndvicepresident788: You must be looking in the mirror because Phaedra don’t know you and you don’t like or know her.” “queensherien: @2ndvicepresident788: So every meme I post is about her? You people are really some miserable angry souls. All I can do is pray for people like you #sad????”

Is Sherien really innocent? A week ago, after Phaedra was shown on The Real Housewives of Atlanta getting angry about Kenya Moore throwing her a divorce party because she didn’t want to celebrate the end of her marriage to Apollo, Sherien put up a message about how people shouldn’t be hypocrites. Assuming that Sherien’s message was about Phaedra, some viewers commented on Sherien’s shade to Phaedra. Sherien denied that she threw shade at Phaedra.

“queensherien: I’m really not throwing shade! For what?? Smdh”

While Sherien is denying throwing shade at Phaedra, she seems to want people to know that she and Apollo are going strong. She recently showed off a very big diamond ring on her engagement ring finger. Although Sherien didn’t say whether the ring is a new engagement ring from Apollo, she did end her photo caption with a hashtag #freeAp, which references Apollo.

Dear trainer…….. I swear I'm only taking one bite ????. #dietingsucks #itswhatsinmyheartthatcounts #pleasedontellmytrainer #iatethewholething ???? #freeAp A post shared by Sherien ???????????? (@queensherien) on Mar 21, 2017 at 8:39am PDT

Will Sherien Almufti wait around for Apollo Nida no matter how long it takes for him to get out of prison and for his marriage to Phaedra Parks to officially end? Apparently so. Two weeks ago, in response to someone who left a comment on Sherien’s page that she’s going to wait a long time if she’s waiting for Apollo, who still has years left to serve on his prison sentence, Sherien commented that she’s willing to wait forever for him.

“mikeyg2285: U r gonna have a long wait if u are waiting for him” “queensherien: @mikeyg2285 I’ll wait for eternity for him!! Now go kick rocks! Smh”

