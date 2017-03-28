‘Fixer Upper’ Rumors: All The Details About The Spin-Off Show!

If you’re a fan of Chip and Joanna Gaines, then the latest Fixer Upper rumors should bring you nothing but joy as everyone’s favorite couple from Waco, TX, is getting their own spin-off show! The success of Fixer Upper on HGTV, despite all of the drama that the couple has been through, was the motivating factor behind the network’s decision. So, what can we expect from this new spin-off? And what other things will the couple be planning in 2017 and beyond that their fans can look forward to?

According to the latest Fixer Upper rumors from People Magazine, the spin-off show is called Fixer Upper: Behind The Design, and it’s a 30-minute series that features all the behind the scenes antics of the cast and crew. The first episode of the show will air tonight after the Season 4 finale and plans to go on into the summer.

Joanna Gaines said that she hopes that people will get a better idea of what she has to go through to make her clients’ dreams become a reality.

“There’s a lot of planning that goes into a day like today,” Gaines says of the project she’s staging in the sneak peek of the series. “But it’s inevitable. I’ll need more books, I’ll need a certain vase. I always like to bring too much so that in the end I have what I need.”

According to the latest Fixer Upper rumors from PopSugar, Behind the Design will focus more on Joanna’s thought processes when it comes to the actual designs, rather than any bloopers or outtakes from the show.

Joanna gave a sneak preview of the show on her Instagram page in a video announcement.

In the video, Joanna said that because she and Chip get a lot of questions about the thought processes behind the designs, she decided to answer many of their questions in the hopes that they, too, would get inspired to create Fixer Upper inspired things of their own.

Could we then, expect, a version of Fixer Upper that goes outside of Waco, Texas?

According to the latest Fixer Upper rumors from AOL, based on Scripps Network’s plan for the upcoming quarters, that just might be the case.

Scripps Network is the parent company of HGTV and its sister stations, including Great American Country and the DIY Network, and part of their plan includes creating spin-offs that feature other couples from the area, rather than the stars of the original series.

Now that the network has found success with Flip or Flop spin-offs, they’re going to try it with Fixer Upper, as well.

“The tremendous, consistent ratings success of the original Flip or Flop with Tarek and Christina El Moussa inspired us to take a new look at house flipping programming,” said Scripps’ U.S. programming and development GM Allison Page. “We saw an opportunity to highlight what works in other regions by featuring successful couples that had mastered the art of flipping in their town.”

