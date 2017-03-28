‘Teen Mom’s Farrah Abraham Throws Major Shade At Simon Saran

Farrah Abraham and Simon Saran are always on and off again, and rumors are flying that the two are on the outs again. The pair, whose passionless and in some ways, very bizarre, love story is chronicled on Teen Mom OG, were caught throwing shade at one another through social media. This seems pretty unsurprising as the ladies of both Teen Mom franchises seem unable to keep anything about their private life private.

It was reported back in November 2016 that the pair had reunited, but now speculation seems to be that the two have yet again called it quits.

Adding fuel to the fire, Farrah snapped a photo of herself to her fans with a Snapchat filter with the caption, “When your ex can only get bottle girls LMAO face like.”

So while the pair has yet to confirm whether their romance has cooled off or is back on, it seems the two may have parted ways yet again. And, let’s face it; their romance has always been cool and a little bit tepid.

Oddly enough, the Snapchat filter Farrah Abraham is using to make her sneaky diss, coupled with her blonde hair, makes her look even more like her mother, Deborah, with whom she has a sordid and tumultuous relationship with as well.

Rumors of their split were also fanned by the pair responding separately (and rudely) to the invitation to Matt Beier and Amber Portwood’s wedding. While Amber Portwood and Farrah Abraham haven’t had the best relationship (to put it mildly), it was still incredibly kind of Amber to invite her to the wedding.

Amber Portwood told media outlets that in order to mend fences, she wanted to invite all of her costars to the wedding.

But, of course, the self-confessed trolls were unable to use what is supposed to be the happiest day in someone’s life without turning it into a major diss.

Simon Saran was the first to respond, stating that he hadn’t been to a circus in a while, and it might be fun to attend in his usual tactless and brash manner.

Farrah Abraham responded separately, and even more rudely to the kind wedding invite.

“They lie and they need to stop using me to get attention for their wedding and book. I want nothing to do with their criminal behavior or lying evil groups of people they associate with. I’m happy both the scam artists can be a happily married criminal couple!” she said.

What a way to turn down an invite.

Farrah Abraham took it further by stating that she felt Amber Portwood should not have custody of her 8-year-old daughter Leah, and the child’s father, Gary Shirley, should be given full control. Farrah Abraham blasted her costar, saying that she shouldn’t be trusted around children.

While no one can be sure if Farrah Abraham’s biting Snapchat is actually shade thrown at Simon Saran, the pair is often a fixture in nightclub party scenes, so it seems like he may be the one she’s talking about.

Farrah Abraham and Simon Saran’s split, if it is true, would not come as a shock to anyone who has watched their relationship develop on Teen Mom OG. The pair often struggles to communicate, and Farrah Abraham can be a bit caustic when he doesn’t do what she expects of him.

While the pair has spent time on the therapy couch on television in order to make their dull romance work, it never really seemed like these two were destined to have a Hollywood happy ending romance with one another.

[Featured Image byDemis Maryannakis/STAR MAX/IPx/AP Images]