Dorit Kemsley Breaks Silence About Cocaine: Was Lisa Rinna Busted In A Lie?

Dorit Kemsley may be one of Lisa Vanderpump’s friends, but that isn’t stopping some of the ladies on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills from going after her. While Dorit claims that she has been nothing but nice to the ladies, including inviting them all to her parties throughout this season, it sounds like Lisa Rinna had other intentions with her. During their cast trip to Hong Kong, where they would be filming the show, bringing attention to the Yulin dog festival, and enjoying the local sights, Rinna also brought up explosive cocaine accusations that shocked Kemsley.

According to a new Bravo report, Dorit Kemsley is now breaking her silence about these accusations. The reason why Kemsley may have kept silent until now is because she thought the accusation was so outrageous that she didn’t want to give the rumor any time. In her Bravo blog, Dorit opened up about the outrageous claims.

“As for Lisa R, this has gotten so out of control I don’t know where to begin. From the aggressive attack on the boat to the Hong Kong dinner when she was just relentlessly coming at me again and again to the point even Eileen had to step in to my defense (!!) and now to these outrageous accusations about drugs being used at my house,” Dorit Kemsley explains on her blog, revealing that she was shocked that she would make such an accusation.

However, Dorit doesn’t outright deny these accusations. In fact, she doesn’t say that she has never done cocaine, and she doesn’t deny that drugs were available that night. She simply says that it is crazy to think that drugs were present and were consumed that night at her home. If she was truly innocent, one would think that Dorit Kemsley would make it more obvious in her blog. Plus, on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kemsley revealed that she would never have drugs in her home where her children are living, but she didn’t make this argument in her blog. Instead, Dorit turns the attention to Lisa’s other comments.

“Oh and let’s not forget the “Do I trust my husband” comment. This is all just too much. To talk of drugs and if I trust my husband, these are low low blows. I’m a mother and a family person, and I have my children to think of. You can’t go around saying comments like this about people for no reason, and all along Lisa R was smiling and enjoying saying all those horrible things. I guess we are starting to see the true colors of people,” Dorit Kemsley points out in her blog, reminding people of how Rinna herself acted when Kim Richards questioned Harry Hamlin’s infidelity.

Many people have questioned whether Lisa Rinna is telling the truth, or whether she’s just creating drama. From last year’s Munchausen’s drama, it is possible that viewers are less likely to believe her these days. And when one Twitter user named Nicholas Fonseca posted a picture from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa’s story started falling apart.

Holllldddd up. Thinking back to last week's #RHOBH and the accusation of coke (key word) AFTER dinner. This table is still set!! pic.twitter.com/ZEZXXehlDG — Nicholas Fonseca (@NFonseca78) March 27, 2017

Rinna claims that all of the guests left the table to do drugs in the bathroom after dinner, and Bravo showed Lisa and a gentleman talking to one another, questioning what they were doing. In the picture, the table has been set for dinner. In other words, they were sitting there prior to eating, not after. Editing could play a role here, but Lisa’s account of events may be false, and Kemsley may have been cleared of all rumors.

What do you think of Dorit Kemsley’s comments about the cocaine accusation? Based on the picture, do you think Rinna is making up stories for ratings and drama, or do you think editing played a role here?

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]