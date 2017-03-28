Selena Gomez Reveals The Real Reason She’s Following The Weeknd On Tour

Selena Gomez revealed the real reason she has been following her new boyfriend The Weeknd on his international tour.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have only been dating for about three months (since January) and the actress and pop singer has already traveled to 10 different countries with the R&B singer.

Gomez and The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, have been together for his concert performances in Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, France, the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Argentina. The celebrity couple is currently in South America for The Weeknd’s shows in Brazil and Argentina.

New picture of Selena with fans in Buenos Aires, Argentina! pic.twitter.com/MGNyw7rbBb — Selena Gomez News (@LifeWithSelG) March 28, 2017

Selena Gomez appeared on the Today show and admitted to Sheinelle Jones that the real reason she was following Abel around on tour was because she was finally able to make her personal life a priority.

After taking canceling the remainder of her tour last year due to mental and physical exhaustion, Selena Gomez flew to Tenessee to take some time for herself and began a program where she had professional therapy for 90 days with a small group of women.

Selena reemerged at the American Music Awards in November and by January, she had sparked a romantic interest with The Weekend, aka Abel Tesfaye.

The Weeknd and Selena Gomez kissing behind a dumpster is everything I wanted in 2017. pic.twitter.com/vYTA31R74N — jean (@Wildsixteen) January 13, 2017

The busy actress and singer is currently working on an album, shooting fashion campaigns, and producing multiple television series. However, Selena realized the importance of focusing on herself and her love life, according to Elle.

“I’m actually enjoying finding moments for myself, whether I’m in the studio, and I’ve been in the studio for a week straight and haven’t really said anything about it. I like having a little mystery to where I’m at and I think that makes me feel very empowered. That makes me feel in control of where I’m at. Also, I’m taking time to have a personal life so I’m enjoying mixing that because I’ve always been kind of straight work. Now, it’s just taking my time.”

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have definitely stirred up some attention from their newly kindled romance. Fans mobbed the celebrity couple as they arrived at the airport in Brazil and even chased down their car through the streets, according to other reports by the Inquisitr.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Feb 24, 2017 at 3:08pm PST

The Weekend previously dating supermodel Bella Hadid. The couple broke up just shortly before he began dating Selena Gomez.

Selena Gomez infamously dating Justin Bieber for a few years. The actress and singer said in her interview for the cover of Vogue that she did not plan on sharing many details about her relationship with Abel to the public.

Gomez said that she knew what happened when she brought the public into her last relationship and that she would never do it again.

“I’ve been very vulnerable with my fans, and sometimes I say things I shouldn’t.”

Ok freaking out a little. Thrilled to share my first American @voguemagazine cover with you! Read the story and see the full spread in the link in my bio. Photographed by @mertalas and @macpiggott A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Mar 16, 2017 at 8:39am PDT

She confirmed this again during her interview on the Today show saying, “I like having a little mystery to where I’m at. I think that makes me feel very empowered, very in control of where I’m at.”

[Featured Image by Credit: Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images]