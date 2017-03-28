Are Miranda Lambert And Anderson East Getting Married?

Miranda Lambert and Anderson East are reportedly planning to get married.

Although Miranda Lambert and Anderson East have not yet announced an engagement, a new report claims the country singer and her Alabama-born boyfriend are sold on a future together.

“[Miranda Lambert] and her boyfriend Anderson East are going super strong more than a year after they became an item,” a source told E! News on March 27.

Miranda Lambert and Anderson East went public with their relationship in January of last year on Instagram. At the time, Lambert confirmed their romance with a cuddly photo of herself and the R&B singer posing underneath a red flannel blanket.

“[Miranda Lambert and Anderson East] try and keep their relationship private and out of the public’s way, [but] they are definitely gonna get married,” the source continued. “They have discussed marriage and kids that they both want in the near future.”

Miranda Lambert was married to fellow country singer Blake Shelton for four years before calling it quits in July 2015. In the months that followed, Lambert was linked to Sam Hunt as Shelton moved on with his The Voice co-star Gwen Stefani.

Although Miranda Lambert’s relationship with Anderson East reportedly began at the end of 2015; around the time Shelton and Stefani went public with their relationship in Nashville, the couple chose to stay quiet about their relationship until 2016. At that point, the couple attended a couple of red carpets together but kept the majority of their romance away from the spotlight.

“They never argue and just are both understanding with one another. Miranda and Anderson have couple time and during that they always give back to the community and their charities. Miranda is happy and everything else is in perfect place between her heath, music and her love life,” the E! News source added. “Miranda’s friends and family have never seen her this happy. This year is going be big for Miranda!”

Months ago, while celebrating New Year’s Eve with her boyfriend, Miranda Lambert shared a personal photo and suggested she was excited for the coming year.

While it is unclear where exactly Miranda Lambert and Anderson East stand with one another at this point in time, a source last year claimed the singers were planning to move in together after just months of dating.

“[Miranda Lambert] and Anderson are talking about moving in with each other,” the source told E! News. “It’s getting pretty serious. They want children and have shared their thoughts with each other on that subject.”

Miranda Lambert and Anderson East have also faced rumors of potential pregnancies, but so far, nothing has been announced, and Lambert has not been seen sporting a baby bump. As fans may recall, Lambert was accused of failing to get pregnant during her marriage to Shelton and choosing to prioritize her career instead. Although those rumors were never confirmed by either party, Shelton still doesn’t have any children of his own, and he and Stefani have also faced rumors of possible pregnancies.

Although Miranda Lambert and Anderson East may be headed for a wedding, it is hard to say what is in store for her ex-husband, Shelton, and his girlfriend, Stefani, who are both currently starring on the 12th season of The Voice.

