Kate Middleton Stuns In Lace Frock After Low Carb High Protein Weight Loss Diet

Kate Middleton has earned a reputation for her royal fashion sense, and the Duchess of Cambridge’s ability to stun just seems to get better as she experiments with different styles. Glowing in a green lace frock, Middleton recently wowed her fans again. As to the secret of her slender figure? Kate has been following a high protein, low carb weight loss diet.

Some women find green a challenging color to carry off, but not Middleton. The Duchess of Cambridge‘s emerald green lace gown by Temperley stunned at the 2017 Portrait Gala, reported E News.

Kate has been experimenting with different hair styles recently. To complement her lace gown, Middleton chose to let her brunette hair flow in long, loose waves. Her appearance was motivated by an opportunity to both view the new exhibitions at the National Portrait Gallery and dine there.

Since 2012, the Duchess of Cambridge has served as a patron of the National Portray Gallery. On this occasion, she also met with guests prior to dining. Kate’s appearance there took place just one week after she spoke out about the London terror attack during a visit to the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists in London.

“I know you would all want to join me in sending our thoughts and prayers to all those sadly affected by yesterday’s terrible attack in Westminster,” said the Duchess of Cambridge said. “We will be thinking of all the families, as we discuss the important issues we’re here to talk about.”

During her visit to the Royal College, Middleton also revealed how motherhood has dramatically changed her life. Kate was candid about the rewards of motherhood as well as the challenges.

“Becoming a mother has been such a rewarding and wonderful experience…it’s also been a huge challenge.”

The royal mom of two noted that while she has support at home to raise her children, she is aware that the majority of mothers lack that level of support. And even with support, there are concerns, admitted Middleton.

“Nothing can really prepare you for the sheer, overwhelming experience of what it means to become a mother,” summed up the Duchess of Cambridge. “It is full of complex emotions like joy, exhaustion, love and worry all mixed together.”

Kate also addressed the topic of reaching out to seek assistance when the challenges become too much for one mom to handle.

“Asking for help is not a sign of weakness.”

The Duchess of Cambridge and her husband Prince William welcomed George in July 2013 and Charlotte in May 2015. But although Middleton has certain royal expectations to consider when it comes to raising her children, she emphasized that there is no official rule book for parenting, reported Closer.

“You just have to make it up and do the very best you can to care for your family,” summed up Kate.

Middleton revealed that she is one of those mothers who at times feels a “lack of confidence and feelings of ignorance.” The royal mom of two expressed concern, however, for those parents who have additional difficulties because of “challenges with their own mental health.”

The Duchess of Cambridge urged that everyone recognize what mothers contribute to the world.

“Mothers take on an overwhelming responsibility of caring for their families.”

Kate described that role as “vital” in providing children with love and support, urging that measures be taken to “support and value their hard work.”

Middleton herself has a secret weapon in the form of her own mother, Carole Middleton, according to People. When Kate and her husband Prince William need a haven, they visit Carole and her husband Michael, a friend told the publication.

Carole has provided backup childcare and set an example for the Duchess of Cambridge as well as her other children, Pippa and James Middleton, said the pal.

“I don’t think anything fazes [Kate] — she just takes everything in her stride,” said the friend. “A lot of this comes from her mum. Carole’s lovely, and she just doesn’t let anything faze her.”

Carole also was by Kate’s side as she prepared to become the Duchess of Cambridge, even dieting for the wedding with her daughter so that both could look their best. Both Carole and Kate use a high protein, low carb diet for weight loss, according to Self.

The Middleton mom and daughter turned to the Dukan Diet, which emphasizes boosting protein and cutting carbohydrates. The diet includes lean proteins, vegetables, and fruit. Carole has suggested eliminating cravings by eating more protein, such as cottage cheese and prawns.

In addition to using the high protein, low carb diet for weight loss, Kate is a fan of occasionally focusing on raw foods. Her raw food diet choices include ceviche, goji berries, gazpacho, watermelon salad, almond milk, and tabbouleh.

And while Middleton may be careful with her diet at home, she’s adventurous when she and Prince William travel, visiting a British Columbia food and wine festival to experiment with geoduck clams with miso mustard sauce.

“It’s really unusual,” said the Duchess of Cambridge about the clam dish.

In addition to being willing to try different foods when she travels, Kate doesn’t let her diet detract from royal family holiday celebrations. Holiday feasts typically include shrimp or lobster salad, roasted turkey, parsnips, carrots, Brussels sprouts, and a big buffet.

Middleton also is known for ignoring her diet when it comes to treating herself and those around her to sweet treats, and that includes her children. Favorites include sticky toffee pudding or jam roly-poly (a pastry roll filled with fruit preserves), while holiday feast days typically include Christmas pudding and fruitcake with afternoon tea.

[Featured Image by Neil Hall – WPA Pool/Getty Images]