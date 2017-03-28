Is ‘Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry Trolling The Press With Faux Lesbian Romance?

Kailyn Lowry of MTV’s hit Teen Mom 2 might have drummed up some controversy for herself by insinuating that she was in a lesbian relationship with her longtime gal pal Becky Hayter. However, a scroll through Hayter’s Instagram shows that Kailyn Lowry might have been taking fans for a ride this whole time.

Kailyn Lowry, who is several months pregnant with a child from a mystery man, recently took to Twitter to joke about the paternity of her third child’s father. As she’s keeping it a secret for now, she stated that Becky Hayter was actually the father of the baby.

While this was a clear joke, Kailyn has been the subject of sapphic romance rumors in the past and has admitted to dating women. Her ex-husband Javi Marroquin has even stated that Kailyn Lowry has hooked up with some of her female friends in the past. Therefore, many took this as a sign that Kailyn Lowry and Becky Hayter were more than just close friends.

While the two have been pals for a long time, and Kailyn Lowry has dated both men and women in the past, it seems Hayter is spoken for. There are several pictures of her cuddled up to a blonde woman with captions about her being there for her and being all she will ever need.

If you ever have to question being good enough, you are. Thanks for making me feel like I am all you will ever need. ❤ A post shared by Rebecca Renee (@hayter25) on Mar 18, 2017 at 9:03pm PDT

You are undeniably the best thing to come into my life. A post shared by Rebecca Renee (@hayter25) on Feb 26, 2017 at 12:35pm PST

‪Thanks for being you, and making me a better me. ❤‬ A post shared by Rebecca Renee (@hayter25) on Feb 5, 2017 at 2:09pm PST

Despite the rumors of her relationship with Kailyn Lowry, it looks like it was just a way to tease the press, perhaps in an effort to get them to stop chasing Kailyn around for the answer as to who her baby daddy is.

One Instagram follower chided the press and fans for falling for their ruse on Hayter’s most recent Instagram photo with her beau.

“Everyone saying ‘I thought you were with Kail’ do you guys believe EVERYTHING you see on here? Holy s**t. As soon as something is posted there all of you are jumping all over it. And ASSUMING you know. They probably posted it To prove how nosy y’all are. If the words didn’t come out of their mouths, guess what ladies! It’s probably not true!! Smh. I have lost all faith in humanity,” she wrote.

Kailyn Lowry has stated that her new book, which will be the third for this best-selling author, will include some information about the baby daddy drama and why she’s been silent on his identity thus far.

Speculation continues that Kailyn may have gotten pregnant with her third child while she was still married to ex-husband Javi Marroquin, which has led many fans to feel negatively toward her in recent months.

While the rumors of Kailyn’s lesbian romance have seemingly been put to bed, it’s no doubt that the diversion will only last a little while.

Fans are still speculating as to who might possibly be the father of her youngest child and will undoubtedly eagerly tune into a new series of Teen Mom 2 to get the latest on all of the drama and gossip.

Kailyn Lowry has previously made it clear that she is not in a relationship with the father of her third child and does not know how involved he will be in their child’s life.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]