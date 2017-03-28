While much of the talk in the Capital has been regarding the Trump administration’s Russian allegations, it seems that Trump now believes there should be an investigation into Hillary Clinton’s possible connection to them. During the Presidential race, a lot was made out of Hillary Clinton’s emails and connections to some, let’s just say, not very good things. An investigation was done and found no criminal fault on her end, but Trump claimed if he won he would appoint a special prosecutor to deal with the email scandal.

Most thought this would happen in the first few weeks when Trump took office, but it did not. Instead, he claimed that the race was over and that there was no need to do that. Now that there have been several allegations against Trump and his administration regarding Russian connections that possibly led to Russia handing the election to Trump via hacking the ballots, he seems like he wants to change his tone regarding Clinton. However, it has nothing to do with her emails.

Rather, he apparently wants to have someone investigate into her possible Russian ties. On Monday, he aimed right for the former Secretary of State in yet another Twitter tirade.

“Why isn’t the House Intelligence Committee looking into the Bill & Hillary deal that allowed big Uranium to go to Russia, Russian speech money to Bill, the Hillary Russian ‘reset,’ praise of Russia by Hillary, or Podesta Russian Company. Trump Russia story is a hoax.”

It seemed his short-hand was a little bit unclear, so for those wondering, the President of the United States of America is now accusing the person he ran against of having Russian ties. On top of this, he is asking about connections to former President Bill Clinton as well, due to deals made in the past with the nation and the money he accepted. However, he is certainly incorrect that Hillary praised Russia. In fact, it was pretty well known that Clinton and Russia did not quite get along.

The week of the election in November of 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed if Hillary Clinton won the election, it would be treated as an act of war against Russia. This was said to have been done to help influence people to not vote for Clinton. If Hillary was in good with Russia, it’s unlikely Putin would have come out to say such things. Also, she lost the Presidential race to Trump in the end. If her ties were amazing, it is arguable to say she would have won the election if Russia did somehow affect the election outcome.

Regarding “Podesta Russian Company,” it appears Trump is referring to a suggestion from Representative Louie Gohmert to investigate John Podesta. Podesta happened to be Hillary Clinton’s election campaign chairman. Trump is suggesting that Gohmert is right on his call, and Podesta should be investigated for his 2011 role in an investment fund that had ties to the Russian government.

On what Trump claimed about Bill Clinton, this comes from a $500,000 check that Clinton received from Renaissance Capital, a Russian Finance Corporation. This was apparently detailed in Peter Schweizer’s book “Clinton Cash: The Untold Story of How and Why Foreign Governments and Businesses Helped Make Bill and Hillary Rich.”

Of course, all of these tweets from President Trump come on the heels of Republican chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Devin Nunes, taking a lot of flack for how he handled the investigation into possible ties between Russia and the Trump campaign during the presidential election. Nunes also spoke about possible monitoring of the Trump aides in that time as an investigation was asked for by Trump after he accused former President Barack Obama of wiretapping Trump Tower.

Nunes made sure to claim that there is still no proof that the Obama administration did any sort of wiretap on Trump Tower or of any possible monitoring, which he later said he was now unsure about. Nunes became such a major target politically for the debacle, several congressional Republicans thought he handled everything poorly and questioned if he was trying to give the Trump administration anything to use to try and make the original wiretapping claim true.

Then on Monday, Nunes’ Democratic counterpart, Rep. Adam Schiff, took the step of calling for Nunes to recuse himself from the probe investigation. This is relatively unheard of, as the House Intelligence Committee typically never does things like this. Committee members tend to stay out of partisan politics, but after how Nunes handled things….it was seemingly expected.

One of the biggest red flags was that he shared all newly learned information with President Trump before sharing it with any members of the House Intelligence Committee. This was seen as a no-no, as the entire investigation revolved around Trump’s claims. The committee feels that information should have been handed over to them first before he spoke with President Trump or anyone at the White House.

Nunes claimed on Monday that he reviewed very sensitive files while on White House grounds, which means he most likely should have shared all of this with the Committee well before he shared it with Trump.

That said, there seems to be a lot of problems right now in Washington, D.C. Due to all of this, it seems that President Trump is yet again trying to take the pressure off of his administration and throw it back on the Democrats. Due to the fact that Obama’s name has already been used, he is now targeting Clinton. Whether or not she or Bill still have connections to Russia could be investigated for sure, as it could affect how Hillary operates in the future.

