While much of the talk in the Capital has been regarding the Trump administration’s Russian allegations, it seems that Trump now believes there should be an investigation into Hilary Clinton’s possible connection to them. During the Presidential race, a lot was made out of Hilary Clinton’s emails and connections to some, let’s just say, not very good things. An investigation was done and found no criminal fault on her end, but Trump claimed if he won he would put a special prosecutor on to deal with the email scandal.

Most thought this would happen in the first few weeks when Trump took office, but it did not. Instead, he claimed that the race was over and that there was no need to do that. Now that there have been several allegations against Trump and his administration regarding Russian connections that possibly led to Russia handing the election to Trump via hacking the ballots, he seems like he wants to change his tone regarding Clinton. However, it has nothing to do with her emails.

Rather, he apparently wants to have someone investigate into her possible Russian ties. On Monday, he aimed right for the former Secretary of State, asking in yet another Twitter tirade…

“Why isn’t the House Intelligence Committee looking into the Bill & Hillary deal that allowed big Uranium to go to Russia[?]” he asked in a message posted to Twitter. Russian speech money to Bill, the Hillary Russian ‘reset,’ praise of Russia by Hillary, or Podesta Russian Company,” as possible further areas of inquiry. Trump Russia story is a hoax.”

It seemed his short-hand was a little bit unclear, so for those wondering, the President of the United States of America is now accusing the person he ran against of having Russian ties. On top of this, he is asking about connections to former President Bill Clinton as well due to deals made in the past with the nation, on top of the money he accepted. However, he is certainly incorrect that Hilary praised Russia. In fact, it was pretty well known that Clinton and Russia did not quite get along.

The week of the election in November of 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed if Hilary Clinton won the election, it would be treated as an act of war against Russia. This was said to have been done to help influence people to not vote for Clinton. If Hilary was in good with Russia, it unlikely Putin would have come out to say such things. Also, she lost the Presidential race to Trump in the end. If her ties were amazing, it is arguable to say she would have won the election.

Regarding “Podesta Russian Company,” it appears Trump is referring to a suggestion from Representative Louie Gohmert to investigate John Podesta. Podesta happened to be Hilary Clinton’s election campaign chairman. Trump is suggesting that Gohmert is right on his call, and Podesta should be investigated for his 2011 role in an investment fund that had ties to the Russian government.

On what Trump claimed about Bill Clinton, this comes from a $500,000 check that Clinton received from Renaissance Capital, a Russian Finance Corporation. This was apparently detailed in Peter Schweizer’s book “Clinton Cash: The Untold Story of How and Why Foreign Governments and Businesses Helped Make Bill and Hillary Rich.”

Of course, all of these tweets from President Trump come after Republican chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Devin Nunes, took a lot of flack for how he handled the investigation into possible ties between Russia and the Trump campaign during the Presidential election. Nunes also spoke about possible monitoring of the Trump aides in that time as an investigation was asked for by Trump after he accused former President Barack Obama of wiretapping Trump Tower.

Nunes made sure to claim that there is still no proof that the Obama administration did any sort of wiretap on Trump Tower or if any of the possible monitoring, which he later said he was now unsure about. Nunes became such a major target politically for how he handled everything, several people in Congress on the Republican side of things thought he handled everything poorly and did not know if he was trying to give the Trump administration anything to use to try and make the original wiretapping claim true.

Then on Monday, Nunes’ Democratic counterpart Representative Adam Schiff took the step of calling for Nunes to recuse himself from the probe investigation. This is relatively unheard of, as the House Intelligence Committee typically never do things like this. They tend to stay out of partisan politics, but after how Nunes handled things….it was seemingly expected.

One of the biggest red flags was that he shared all newly learned information with President Trump first before he shared it with the House Intelligence Committee. This was seen as a no-no, as the entire investigation revolved around Trump’s claims and not that of something that may or may not have happened. The Committee feels that information should have been handed over to them first before he spoke with President Trump or anyone at the White House.

Nunes claimed on Monday that he reviewed very sensitive files while on White House grounds, which means he most likely should have shared all of this with the Committee well before he shared it with Trump.

That said, there seems to be a lot of problems right now in Washington, D.C. Due to all of this, it seems that President Trump is yet again trying to take the pressure off of his administration and throw it back on the Democrats. Due to the fact that Obama’s name has already been used, he is now targeting Clinton. Whether or not she or Bill still have connections to Russia could be investigated for sure, as it could affect how Hilary operates in the future.

However, the major reason why Hilary Clinton, as well as husband, Bill Clinton, have been pretty much absent from any Russian controversy might be due to the fact that Clinton did not win the Presidential election. Since Trump is in the White House, his administration is the one running the nation. That means that obviously his administration and their possible Russian connections are more important to know about than Clinton’s at this time at least.

