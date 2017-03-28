Drake Cancels Another Concert As ‘More Life’ Hits No. 1, Fans Furious

Drake canceled another concert in Amsterdam just as More Life scored the No. 1 album spot on Billboard’s chart. Fans are furious because this is the third Boy Meets World tour show the rapper has canceled in three months.

Drake’s Boy Meets World tour has gotten rave reviews from fans across Europe. However, the rapper’s Amsterdam fans have about had it with the More Life artist. Drake has canceled his shows in Amsterdam not once, not twice, but three separate times in three months.

@TheRealDaily411 So are the fans going to get travel costs and tickets refunded. This is a mockery 3 cancelations, Bet he’d be OK if on hols — steven kerr (@tibs2704) March 28, 2017

Drake’s fans lost their temper on Monday night after waiting for more than 75 minutes for the rapper to come out onstage before it was announced that Drake wouldn’t be performing due to illness.

@theiWessel @dragonball_ask THIS KIND OF CRAP IS WHY I HATE DRAKE! He does not care about his fans at all! — Nagisa Zoldyck (@NagisaZoldyck) March 28, 2017

Drake’s Amsterdam performance was originally scheduled for January. The rapper canceled shows on the 20th and 21st and rescheduled for one week later.

Drake then canceled the rescheduled shows, pushing the show all the way until March 27, which he “postponed” again.

Two of his other concerts in Amsterdam on January 28 and February 26 went on according to schedule. For some reason, the rapper just cannot seem to make up this one date, and fans were not happy.

Thank you LONDON A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Mar 20, 2017 at 7:15pm PDT

Drake is scheduled to perform at that same arena on March 28, and his March 27 show is scheduled to be made up on Wednesday, March 29.

Drake’s fans were understandably upset about the rapper’s third performance cancellation, especially because they have all been patiently waiting to hear More Life live in concert.

More Life just hit the No. 1 album spot on the Billboard 200 chart and Drake’s not even technically calling the playlist an album. The rapper managed to break his own streaming record at the same time, according to Business Insider.

@therealdennisg A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Mar 20, 2017 at 7:41am PDT

The 22-track playlist was released on March 18 and it is only available digitally.

Reports say that More Life earned 505,000 equivalent album units in the week ending March 23. An album hasn’t had that big of a week since Drake’s last album, Views, which was released in May 2016.

Views was released exclusively to Apple Music. More Life was made available across streaming services like OVO Sound, the Apple-backed Beats 1 radio show, and Spotify, according to The New York Times.

Billboard reported that since this is Drake’s seventh No. 1 album, he is tied for the second most in hip-hop, along with Kanye West and Eminem.

More A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Mar 20, 2017 at 8:15pm PDT

Jay Z has the most No. 1 albums on Billboard at 13.

More Life also broke streaming records for Apple Music and Spotify, according to other reports by the Inquisitr.

???? @jas.prince A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Mar 19, 2017 at 11:49pm PDT

Drake’s latest music drop proves that his music doesn’t have to rely on physical sales and traditional promotion to set records like artists had to do in the past.

[Featured Image by Justin Sullivan/Staff/Getty Images]