Are Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Moving In Together At Kensington Palace?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s romance has been fast moving since the pair started dating last summer and now all the marriage rumors are starting to heat up for the two. As the couple grows closer, people want to know if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are living together? Rumor has it that Meghan might be planning a big move into Harry’s Kensington Palace home.

It’s no secret that Meghan Markle has been to Kensington Palace to visit Prince Harry numerous times. Most recently Meghan was in London for a visit and stayed with Harry in his royal home. It was the same visit where Harry and Meghan went on a romantic date after hours at the Natural History Museum as the Inquisitr reported. While she was in town for that visit, Meghan reportedly did stay with Prince Harry in his home on the royal grounds.

Before her March Kensington Palace visit, Meghan Markle has reportedly spent plenty of time with Prince Harry in his home. While her USA Network hit Suits has been on a filming hiatus, Meghan has been spending as much time with Harry as their schedules permit. She even spent much of January and February in London with her royal boyfriend, and while she was there, she stayed at Kensington Palace the whole time.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly moving into Kensington Palace together. https://t.co/DYalgcY1yb pic.twitter.com/Sw77pdTGXX — W magazine (@wmag) March 28, 2017

At this point, when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in the same town, they are essentially living together already. Now there are rumors that the sizzling hot couple is looking to make Meghan’s residence permanent at Kensington Palace in London. According to the Observer, there already is a plan for Meghan to move to London and shack up with Prince Harry. They are said to be waiting on a new apartment on the grounds of Kensington Palace to move into together. The only thing hold them back are renovations, and then Harry and Meghan are said to be making that big move in together.

When (and if) Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take residence together at Kensington Palace, it has been reported that they will share a 2-bedroom apartment called Nottingham Cottage. It’s right next door to the wing at Kensington Palace where Prince William and Kate Middleton will soon be living with their small children.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge join The Queen and the Royal Family as they welcome the world's Ambassadors and High Commissioners from the UK's diplomatic community to Buckingham Palace for the annual Diplomatic Reception. #Repost @theroyalfamily A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Dec 8, 2016 at 1:10pm PST

So far, no one from the royal family has made a comment on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship status or their plans to move in to the Kensington Palace apartment together. Instead, the issue has been called a ‘private matter,” leaving many to assume that the renovations are being completed so that Harry and Meghan can move take up residence soon.

Prince Harry had plans to introduce Meghan Markle to Queen Elizabeth on Mother’s Day, which was just two days ago in the UK. They celebrate the special day on March 26, and so far, there has been no word on how that visit went. What we do know is that if Prince Harry wants to marry Meghan Markle, he has to get his grandmother’s permission to do so according to Pop Sugar UK.

Prince Harry ‘to move girlfriend Meghan Markle into Kensington Palace apartment – and he’s in a hurry’ https://t.co/5LunJS3z7N pic.twitter.com/0aOXdnhIGp — Mirror Royal (@MirrorRoyal) March 27, 2017

While there have been reports that Queen Elizabeth supports Prince Harry’s relationship with Meghan Markle, he might hit a few roadblocks on the way to marriage. One of them being the fact that Meghan is a divorcee. In the past, that might have been an issue in getting the Queen’s blessing but in recent years, the royal family has become much more relaxed about some of their rules and traditions.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven’t been dating very long and moving in together seems like a huge step to take. Perhaps that is why so many engagement and marriage rumors are still plaguing them. Then again, it could be that both Harry and Meghan are in their 30s and if they hope to grace Kensington Palace with a bunch of babies, they need to get started as soon as possible.

Do you think Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be living together before their relationship hits the one year mark? Sound off about their plans to live together at Kensington Palace in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Images]