Father Of Rockville Rape Suspect Arrested On Immigration Charge

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have arrested the father of the teenager who is one of two suspects in the Rockville High School rape case.

The suspect and another teen, both of whom are reportedly undocumented, stand accused of sexually assaulting a ninth-grade girl in the bathroom of the Montgomery County, Maryland, school.

Authorities have now apparently determined that the suspect’s father is also in the U.S. illegally, Fox5 D.C. reported.

“ICE spokesperson Sarah Rodriguez said 43-year-old Adolfo Sanchez-Reyes was arrested last Friday ‘after a review of his immigration history revealed he was unlawfully present in the United States’ from Guatemala. Sanchez-Reyes is the father of 18-year-old Henry Sanchez-Milian, one of two teenage students charged with first-degree rape and first-degree sexual offenses of a 14-year-old girl inside a bathroom at the Montgomery County high school.”

Sanchez-Reyes is being held at the Howard County Jail in Jessup, Maryland, pending a hearing in immigration court.

Border agents apparently detained the 18-year-old last August but let him go after 12 days. “Sanchez-Milian was taken by the U.S. Border Patrol last August in Texas but benefited from the Obama administration’s catch-and-release policies for Central American minors. He was sent to live with his father in Maryland, despite Sanchez-Reyes’ illegal status, while his own deportation case is litigated,” the Washington Times explained.

U.S. officials have allowed 150,000-plus unaccompanied and undocumented Central American minors to enter the country in the past three years, the Baltimore Sun detailed.

The 18-year-old’s lawyer claims that the encounter at Rockville High School in suburban Washington D.C. was consensual, CBS Washington D.C. affiliate WUSA, Channel 9, reported.

ICE has reportedly placed a retainer on Sanchez-Milian, which means that he can be subject to deportation proceedings if or when he is released by state officials.

The other suspect, 17, is from El Salvador. Both teens being tried as adults and are in custody without bail. The attorney for the younger suspect also claims that the incident was consensual and that text message to that effect exist, according to the Washington Post. Cops insist that there was no consent, describing the alleged attack as horrible and brutal.

Under President Trump, ICE has also apparently ended the catch-and-release policy that was in effect under the Obama administration as alluded to above.

In the aftermath of the alleged rape of the Rockville high school freshman, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said that he is unable to promise parents that their kids will be safe in school because of Montgomery County’s status as a sanctuary jurisdiction, i.e., noncompliant with federal immigration law, Fox News reported.

Hogan described it as major part of the problem and nonetheless vowed to get to the bottom of the case while demanding accountability from local officials. “Hogan’s comments put further pressure on the superintendent of the Montgomery County school district who has accused some parents of displaying ‘racism and xenophobia’ in their responses to the rape,” Fox News noted.

“Many parents in Montgomery County have questioned what the school system knew about the teenagers before enrolling them at Rockville High. And the case has gained national attention in the debate on illegal immigration,” the Post added

The high school is currently conducting a security audit, and the police presence has been beefed up. In the meantime, legislation under consideration by Maryland lawmakers would make the entire state a sanctuary jurisdiction. Rockville is also considering a sanctuary ordinance.

Last Wednesday, O’Reilly Factor host Bill O’Reilly blasted the mainstream media for ignoring or downplaying the Rockville rape case for political reasons in that most news outlets in his view oppose the Trump agenda, particularly insofar as taking a hard line on illegal immigration.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has threatened to withhold federal funds from any state or city that declares itself a sanctuary jurisdiction that harbors illegal alien felons.

[Featured Image by Billion Photos/Shutterstock]