Trading Spaces On TLC To Return In 2018

There’s some exciting news coming out of the television world, especially for fans of 1990’s television as Trading Spaces on TLC will return beginning next year! This is certainly a programming switch for the network, and it is, arguably, for the better. In the time that the show has gone off the air, TLC’s programming has veered away from the educational aspect — it was once called “The Learning Channel,” after all — and gone more towards reality television programming.

Could the return of Trading Spaces on TLC signal a return to the network’s “Learning Channel” roots and be a sign of better things to come for the network?

According to Fox News, Trading Spaces on TLC came at a time when even HGTV was very different than it is today. It was the first show to turn its “stars” into mainstream stars. Paige Davis and Ty Pennington — the latter of whom would go on to star on the hit ABC show, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition — were just two of the hosts of the show that went on to become mainstream stars, setting a trend that would continue to this day. There would be no Property Brothers, Chip and Joanna, or Tarek and Christina without Trading Spaces becoming the hit that it was.

So, will Trading Spaces on TLC feature the same cast that made the show a pop culture phenomenon back in the day?

According to the Las Vegas NV Blog, no.

Apparently, the people who make the decisions in the company didn’t get a positive response about the announcement, either.

“Nancy Daniels, TLC’s president and general manager, took a deep breath before making the announcement at the Discovery Communications Upfront presentation. Her words were met with mild applause. Daniels did not immediately provide any additional information about the reboot, but revamped classic shows are becoming a theme at Discovery Communications as of late.”

Other shows that are set to make a return to the network include Mythbusters on The Science Channel — which went off the air last year — and the quiz show, Cash Cab.

And, according to E! News, Trading Spaces on TLC is credited with creating celebrities; not only out of the contractors but of the hosts as well.

In addition to Ty Pennington, who now how has his own furniture line, the show made Genevieve Gorder, Vern Yip, and Carter Ossterhouse famous.

The show was hosted, originally, by Alex McLeod, but Paige Davis took over the hosting duties in 2001. At the time she took over, she earned a reputation for being a very demanding diva, and people were getting tired of working with her when she left the show in 2005. From 2005 until 2008, the show didn’t have a host but instead had announcers that would announce what was going on.

Davis returned to host the show for its last season in 2008, but her return did little for the show’s ratings.

“She hosted the OWN series Home Made Simple in 2011 and has appeared in numerous stage productions including Beauty and the Beast, Chicago, Sweet Charity and Boeing-Boeing.”

It should be interesting to see what other updates they make to Trading Spaces on TLC, considering how much has changed on television in general and on the network in particular since that time.

