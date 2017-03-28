John Singleton On Janet Jackson Requesting Tupac Take HIV/AIDS Test: Just A Joke

The below video titled “John Singleton Talks Working With Tupac, Method Man, His New Series ‘Rebel’ & More” is gaining views, as seen on 105.1 FM’s Breakfast Club Power radio show. In the interview, John had plenty of time to cover a plethora of issues with the hosts, with the filmmaker explaining that he selects actors for his films and TV shows if they are a person that he can’t take his eyes off of in real life. But Singleton also had plenty to say about the longtime rumor that claimed Janet Jackson asked Tupac Shakur to take an HIV/AIDS test prior to Tupac kissing Janet in the classic movie Poetic Justice.

Janet can be seen in the below photo as she arrived at the 66th Annual Academy Award Nominees Luncheon. Jackson was joined by one of her producers, Jimmy Jam, on March 8, 1994, in Beverly Hills. Back then, Janet had been nominated in the category of Music Original Song for her song “Again,” which was featured in the movie Poetic Justice.

However, it was Jackson’s starring role in the movie Poetic Justice that brought controversy when it was widely reported that she had asked for Tupac to undergo an HIV/AIDS test prior to their kissing scene. As reported by Billboard, Tupac’s brother, Mopreme Shakur, verified that the rumor was true. Not only did Mopreme claim that Tupac and Madonna had a brief fling, he also said that it was true that Jackson’s people requested an AIDS test before a kissing scene in the film Poetic Justice. Mopreme explained that Janet had first kissed Q-Tip in one scene in the movie and got a cold or some sort of sickness as a result. He claims that was the impetus for Jackson’s people asking Tupac to take an HIV/AIDS test prior to their kissing scene.

Warning: The following video contains language that might be offensive to some viewers.

Tupac’s brother reiterated Tupac’s alleged response to the HIV/AIDS test request, saying that Tupac flat-out refused to take the test. According to his brother, Tupac asked if he would be having sex with Janet. If he would have gotten a chance to have sex with Janet, Tupac would have taken the HIV/AIDS test the same day he was asked, according to Tupac’s brother.

Poetic Justice. Tupac & Janet Jackson, 1993. pic.twitter.com/pXEDOsmluH — Tupac Shakur (@2PacShakurDaily) March 22, 2017

Mopreme went on to claim that Tupac got in John’s face about the whole request, and no HIV/AIDS test was ever required of Tupac, and the kissing scene went on as planned in the movie.

According to John during the radio interview, the whole incident was just a joke. Singleton claimed that Tupac was enamored with Janet and was a big fan of hers during filming. John said that all the guys marveled at Janet’s beauty without knowing that Jackson was secretly married at the time. John claimed that the whole talk about an HIV/AIDS test was just a joke that began on the movie set, with the whisperings turning into rumors that many people believe to this day.

Singleton did not describe the big confrontation with Tupac in the same manner in which his brother described it. However, John noted that what he termed was a rumor perpetuated more than 20 years later, to the point where some people still believe it’s true.

Other controversies that have surrounded Janet included her performance at the Super Bowl XXXVIII: Halftime Show. As seen in the top photo above from February 1, 2004, Justin Timberlake and Janet performed together, with the halftime show at Super Bowl XXXVIII taking a shocking turn when Justin ripped off a piece of Jackson’s shirt to reveal Janet’s bare breast decorated with a nipple ring. Controversy followed the half-time show in the midst of the game between the New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers at Reliant Stadium that day, and the term “wardrobe malfunction” was born.

