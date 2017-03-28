‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Trailer Looks Like Promo For ‘Iron Man 4’

This morning, the Spider-Man: Homecoming trailer dropped, and eager fans awaiting all the spidery super hero goodness may be a little disappointed with this preview of the upcoming film that debuts July 7th. It’s so Tony Stark heavy you’d almost think it was a trailer for Iron Man 4.

Is This Spider-Man Or An Avengers Movie?

We all love Iron Man but, seriously, how can Tony Stark lecture Tom Holland’s Peter Parker on being level-headed when Stark almost took out the world with his Ultron stunt? Nonetheless, Robert Downey Jr’s always excellently acted Tony Stark mentors the fledgling superhero, Spider-Man.

One of the best points of the Spider-Man: Homecoming trailer is Peter Parker’s cool spider suit – up until Tony Stark repossesses it because he’s found that Spidey is not handling his great power with great responsibility. Again, as if Stark has any room to talk about abuse of a super suit…

Spider-Man dons a homemade suit in the cracking new #SpiderManHomecoming trailer: https://t.co/U4oOH4fNXN pic.twitter.com/3TBkuhWrcG — Yahoo Movies UK (@YahooMoviesUK) March 28, 2017

DIY Spider-Man

There are a few blink and miss it moments of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man zipping around fighting crime in a hoodie and goggles. You’ve got to love that Peter Parker found a way to go to the ball even without the dress his fairy godmother took back from him. Take that, hypocritical Iron Man!

The highlight of the trailer must be Parker’s camaraderie with chubby buddy Ned Leeds, played with a comedic hand by Jacob Batalon. Leeds catches Parker on the ceiling and outs him as a super hero, then peppers him with amusing questions about his powers and even talks the much smaller Holland into letting him try on his Spidey suit.

Familiar Looking Scenes

The duo of Iron and Spider-Man work together to save the Staten Island Ferry as you see in this second trailer for Spider-Man: Homecoming. The action looks a lot like when a prior iteration in Spider-Man 2 saw Spidey exhaust himself to near death stretching his webs to save a speeding NYC subway.

What saves this scene from being a 100% redo of the one from SM2 was the addition of Iron Man and a spare pushing the ferry back together from the outside while Spidey does his webby thing on the inside of the ferry. But who broke the ferry? Vulture, of course, the silver fox of villains.

Iron Man steals the show in new 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' trailer-> https://t.co/t4szIREtzC #KHOU pic.twitter.com/rnwO1ylSKe — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) March 28, 2017

Michael Keaton Slays As Vulture

It’s a thrill to see Michael Keaton playing the villain as Vulture when he’s played a superhero so ably in the past. Of course, the reference is to Keaton’s excellent work in Tim Burton’s Batman in the 90s, not in Birdman, which left many superhero fans scratching their heads.

If you don’t know your Marvel Comics lore, Vulture is the villain moniker of Adrian Toomes, an inventor who went nuts after his partner embezzled everything from him. Toomes invented a super-duper flight harness that gave him super powers but only while he’s wearing the winged apparatus. Toomes goes dark, and Vulture embarks on a crime spree in NYC.

Powerless Yet Powerful

What’s enticing about Vulture is that he’s an older guy in the comics, as is Michael Keaton in real life, and the super suit enhances him despite his body’s natural decline. This is a nice counterpunch to Tony Stark and his super suit which enhances a hero who is also aging.

Both mentor hero and villain in Spider-Man: Homecoming lack super powers while Tom Holland’s Parker has them in abundance but is still struggling to control them. Here’s hoping the trailer was more Iron Man-centric than the film or why not have Vulture fight Iron Man, and Parker can just stay home?

Spider-Man: Homecoming Official Trailer 2

Director: Jon Watts

Cinematographer: Salvatore Totino pic.twitter.com/XaR3iJCnxr — Motion Picture Arts (@MPAs_Gallery) March 28, 2017

Useless Vulture Trivia

Here’s a bit of Marvel trivia on Vulture from Vulture Magazine. Iron Man 3‘s Ben Kingsley was in talks to play Vulture back when they were considering him as the villain for Spider-Man 3, but then Sam Raimi decided Venom would be better than Vulture in that flick. But Kingsley wasn’t the only actor considered.

Back when Spider-Man 4 was in talks (then failed), John Malkovich was considered for Vulture. There was also reportedly talks to bring in Vulture for the Andrew Garfield iteration of Spider-Man as part of the Sinister Six, but that crumbled when The Amazing Spider-Man 2 disappointed.

Two Minutes And 27 Seconds Of Fun

There’s a lot to see in this two-minute plus trailer from Parker fresh off the Captain America: Civil War, and the teen is thrilled he gets to keep the suit Stark made for him. Tony tells him to keep his life in a smaller arena and operate as a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man in his own backyard while the adults do their thing.

Stark also cautions the kid that he’s not one of the Avengers now and then reaches to open the door to kick the teen out of his limo, which Parker mistakes for a hug (#awkward). When Vulture makes his appearance, Stark essentially tells Peter the big boys will handle it, and that doesn’t sit well. Who can blame him?

Very here for Michael Keaton as Evil Hot Dad Vulture in the new Spider-Man pic.twitter.com/DJvyJvkzr6 — Abraham Riesman (@abrahamjoseph) March 28, 2017

In that sense, it turns out Spider-Man: Homecoming is a coming of age superhero film with childless Tony Stark dealing with the teen angst of fatherless Peter Parker. See the new trailer below, then wait an agonizing 100 days for film to hit a big screen near you to see how the young Tom Holland fares (almost) on his own carrying Spider-Man: Homecoming.

[Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images]