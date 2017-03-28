Amber Portwood & Fiance Matt Baier Aren’t Fit To Parent, Claims Farrah Abraham

Amber Portwood and her fiancé, Matt Baier, have come under fire due to their questionable pasts.

In a new interview, Amber Portwood’s Teen Mom OG co-star Farrah Abraham has taken aim at her and her soon-to-be-husband, claiming that neither party is fit to be a parent.

“Gary should have full custody of Leah,” Abraham told Radar Online on March 27. “Both of them are not to be trusted with children, evidently so.”

Abraham also accused Amber Portwood, 26, and Matt Baier, 45, of inviting her to their upcoming wedding in an effort to garner themselves attention, despite their past issues with one another.

“I want nothing to do with their criminal behavior or lying evil groups of people they associate with,” Abraham told Radar Online in response to the alleged invite. “I’m happy both the scam artists can be a happily married criminal couple.”

Abraham’s boyfriend, Simon Saran, also weighed in on Amber Portwood’s reported decision to invite her to the wedding, adding, “I haven’t been to a circus in a while, it could be fun!”

As Teen Mom OG fans will recall, Amber Portwood stormed on stage during the Teen Mom OG Season 6 reunion last year after Abraham said Baier looked like a pedophile. The comment was prompted by a post shared by Saran on social media, which included the reality star suggesting that Baier was the neighborhood “red dot.”

“F*** that f***ing b****!” Amber Portwood screamed in response to her co-star’s allegation. “Shut your f***ing mouth! Don’t call my f***ing man a pedophile!”

According to Radar Online, Amber Portwood slapped Abraham across the face and as Abraham’s father, Michael, attempted to hold her back from doing more damage, Baier reportedly pushed him into the audience. At that point, Amber Portwood and her fiancé were escorted off stage by MTV’s security team.

“Michael, do you want to call police on the criminals? Because they need to visit jail,” Abraham said of Amber Portwood and Matt Baier at the time.

Amber Portwood and Farrah Abraham previously feuded after it was revealed that Baier had attempted to get close to Abraham before reaching out and settling for his current fiancee. As Radar Online explained, Abraham advised Portwood against marrying Baier after the outlet shared evidence of his Twitter messages to her co-star.

While Abraham may not think Amber Portwood and Matt Baier are good parents, Portwood, who spent time behind bars years ago, was recently given joint legal custody of her 8-year-old daughter Leah. Meanwhile, primary custody remains with Gary Shirley, and Amber Portwood has been ordered to pay him $1,200 per month for child support.

As Amber Portwood continues to feud with Farrah Abraham, she and her other co-stars, including Maci Bookout and Catelynn Lowell, having been getting along great. In fact, they recently enjoyed a tropical vacation with their partners, including Tyler Baltierra and Taylor McKinney.

As for her wedding, Amber Portwood recently spoke to E! News about her future plans, revealing that she and Baier will likely tie the knot by the end of the year. According to Baier, who also spoke to the outlet, he’s hoping to say “I do” on October 10, which is the anniversary of the day they first met face-to-face.

