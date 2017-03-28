WWE Superstar Paige recently had private, nude pictures leaked to the internet along with sex tapes, and now she’s opening up big time about what happened and how she dealt with it. Clearly, it was a horrific situation for Paige to see her nude body leaked all over the internet without her permission. Some originally thought she might have done it herself to get out of her WWE contract, due to her attempting this in 2016. However, that could not be further from the truth.

She never wanted any of these things to see the light of day as they were taken and made with an ex-boyfriend from years ago. Former WWE Superstar and WWE RAW GM/Referee Brad Maddox was dating Paige a long time ago. She would have sexual relations with him and take numerous nude photos for him. She also had sexual relations with current WWE Superstar Xavier Woods in a threesome with Maddox as the world got to see from one of the several sex tapes released.

It was a horrific time, and when people thought things stopped, more and more came out. It was terrible for her and her entire family. Reportedly, it was a hack in iCloud that saw her videos and pictures from the past leaked to the public. However, it is not known if the hacker targeted Paige or if he/she targeted Brad Maddox and ran across the numerous material or got to them both.

Her mother went off on the hacker via Twitter and seemed to be losing it, possibly due to the fact that her daughter was going through a lot. Paige made a statement saying that videos and pictures were leaked without her permission. However, this is the only thing she said about the situation….at least, until now.

Paige came out on Monday night to talk about the situation via Twitter, where she claimed, “Not only for what millions was telling me but because my family and my husband were suffering the same fate from the internet because of my mistake,” she wrote in a statement released on Twitter on Monday night. “How many people have to suffer because of the Internet and the cowards beyond the keyboard … We wanna bring those people to justice and also take down the ones who are trolls, for lack of a better term.”

She wrote about how she made a “big mistake” in trusting someone who took advantage of a young girl years earlier. This may have been in reference to Maddox, who reportedly did not leak the images or videos but he may have still had them. Many know by now that there is a major hacking of WWE Divas and Superstars going on right now, with numerous leaks. They are not the only ones, as various actresses have also seen things leaked to the internet.

Paige spoke at length about her ordeal. “I made a big mistake. Huge. I put trust in the hands of someone that took advantage of a young girl years ago. It was my mistake and I’ll always take responsibility. The one thing that was the hardest was thinking ‘my husband is going to leave me’ ‘my family will disown me’ but I’m blessed beyond words to have a family and a husband that stuck by me because they know who I am. They know I am not a bad person and they held my hands through hell. Because as my husband says ‘you may feel like the devil is throwing you into a storm, but just remember you are the storm.’ And he’s right. But we are human. Unfortunately people don’t see it that way when they are behind a keyboard. They don’t think that we have feelings or that we don’t suffer. Not only was I a victim of viral humiliation but a victim of cyber bullying.” “I had days where I wanted to physically harm myself. Not only for what millions was telling me but because my family and my husband were suffering the same fate from the internet because of my mistake. It made me and Alberto wonder how people who aren’t as mentally strong as us can handle this? How many people have to suffer because of the internet and the cowards behind the keyboard. Or how many men and women have fell into the same trap as me and made those mistakes? That’s why we are taking this massive negative and making some kind of positive.” We wanna bring those people to justice and also take down the ones who are trolls, with the lack of a better term. Bring awareness. Bring help to those who don’t have the tools or the mental strength to do this themselves.To show men and women alike to always think about their future before they do something that may cause a butterfly effect later in life. Now I know through all of this. No one will make me feel bad about my mistakes, I already know what they are already and I already feel bad. But Alberto and I together can also make a change. My mistake could help people’s futures. Think. Before you act. Anyways. Onwards and upwards. Only happiness. No longer talking about anything. Just looking into the future and being happy! I mean come on, I’m getting married? How can I not be happy!!!!”

Obviously, what happened to Paige was absolutely terrible, and the WWE seems to be understanding and will not be suspending, fining, or firing her as some randomly and wrongly assumed. There is not much worse that could happen to Paige as this will last online forever regardless of how many people they try to sue or make bring them down. WWE will do their best to avoid things too. WWE does not want to draw attention to the nude images and videos at a time due to their PG rating now.

WWE does their best to try and bring real life to things. However, WWE obviously realizes that there is no reason to bring attention to Paige’s nude material anyway, even if the rating was back at TV-14. The worst part about this is that she was punished beyond measure, and she considered doing physical harm to herself over it. Many women have been there in the past with various things, as have men. It is terrific that Paige is trying to help those people by sharing her message.

It does appear that she and former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio, now EL Patron, will be married very soon. She is not due back in the WWE until at least May or June, so she’ll have a lot of time to spend with him and hopefully get better before she comes back to WWE RAW. It’ll be interesting to see if WWE uses her more often in the Be a S.T.A.R program now that she seems to be open to helping in that department.

