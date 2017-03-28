Duggar Baby Boom: How Many Babies Will Be Born In 2017?

There is a Duggar baby boom on the way for 2017. As the children grow older and get married, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar become grandparents over and over again. The last few years have seen Jill, Jessa, and Jinger all marry off, with Joy-Anna on her way to the altar this year. With all of the changes and the way the family is growing, Christmas at the Duggar family compound will be crazy this year.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar already have seven grandchildren. Josh and Anna have four children, Jill and Derick Dillard have one son, and Jessa and Ben Seewald have two children. This is just the beginning of the Duggar baby boom as one child has already been born this year with two more confirmed on the way. According to the Stir, Jinger Duggar might be pregnant right now. If this is the case, there is a possibility of three more Duggar births this year. So far, all of the babies due to arrive in 2017 will be boys. This makes the current Duggar baby tally five boys and two girls.

Meredith is getting so big!????❤️ | @annaduggar @joshduggar #MeredithGraceDuggar #DuggarFamily #DuggarGrandkids #DuggarBaby #Cutie A post shared by Luke 1:37 (@theduggarsfanpage) on May 7, 2016 at 11:33am PDT

The Duggar family has been on television for several years and has a huge fan following. Most of the grandchildren have been shown being born or shortly after, except for Josh and Anna’s daughter Meredith. She was born just after the molestation scandal broke, and 19 Kids and Counting had already been canceled at that point. A lot of fans were upset about missing the birth of Meredith and the subsequent shunning of Josh and Anna Duggar from the world. Just recently, they announced they are expecting their fifth child. Details were scarce and no due date has been confirmed, but they did reveal another baby boy will be added to their family.

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald welcomed their second son back in February. Henry Wilberforce Seewald was the first Duggar grandchild to be born in 2017, and he will be joined by at least two confirmed cousins in just a few months. The Seewalds have talked about wanting a big family and possibly adopting in the future. Right now, they are planning for a bigger house because they are at capacity in the one they are in now. Jessa is leading the pack among the sisters for the number of children she has, but Josh has everyone beat with four at the moment.

Another Duggar baby is coming this July from Jill and Derick Dillard. The two announced her second pregnancy just before the holidays. Speculations were running rampant when the two decided not to return to El Salvador directly following Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo’s wedding in November. They have since returned to Central America for mission work, but they will return to Arkansas before the baby is born to ensure everything goes okay. Jill and Derick have asked fans for donations while they are away, which has ruffled some feathers. They did an update recently that explained where they have been and what they are doing while down there.

Anna at #20weeks and Jill at #34weeks… So cute???? A post shared by Duggar Lover (@duggar_fanpage_) on Feb 20, 2015 at 3:26pm PST

Whether a fourth Duggar baby will be born in 2017 is up in the air. Several photos have indicated Jinger Duggar might have a baby bump. She has been the target of pregnancy rumors since the moment she walked down the aisle. If there is something to announce, the Duggars will make sure it happens before the new season of Counting On begins. The world is going to get a Duggar baby boom this year, and it may be telling of what’s to come years down the line. As the children get married and begin their families, many of them could end up pregnant all at once. It has already happened twice to Anna, Jessa, and Jill Duggar.

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Twitter]