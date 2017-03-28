Jill & Jessa Duggar Shun Josh Duggar After Scandals? No Congrats For Pregnancy

The Duggars traditionally flock to social media to gush congratulations when there’s a pregnancy, an engagement, or another exciting announcement from a member of the 19 Kids And Counting clan. But although Josh Duggar and his wife Anna are having another baby, his sisters Jill and Jessa Duggar have maintained silence on both Twitter and Facebook. Are Josh’s sisters shunning him in the wake of multiple scandals?

Following the announcement from Josh and Anna that they are looking forward to their fifth baby, individual members of the Duggar family stayed silent, pointed out OK Magazine.

Are the scandals resulting from Josh’s confession that he cheated on his wife and media attention to the allegations that he molested five underage girls as a teen the reason for their silence? The noticeable lack of Instagram posts, Twitter congratulations, and Facebook videos to celebrate the pregnancy has caused speculation about exactly what his family feels about Josh at this point in his life.

It’s been two years since the news that Jill and Jessa Duggar were two of the five victims reportedly molested by Josh. Jill and Jessa did speak up at the time in interviews, even defending Josh.

“I want to speak up on his defense against people who are saying he’s a child molester, or a pedophile or a rapist,” said Jessa.

“In Josh’s case he was a young boy in puberty and a little too curious about girls and he made some bad choices.”

However, in the wake of that defense, Jill and Jessa have appeared to try to stay away from Josh in public. They also have not repeated their remarks defending him since then, according to the publication.

The silence from these two Duggar sisters when it comes to Josh’s pregnancy announcement is particularly noticeable because Jessa and Jill are typically the two most vocal when it comes to congratulating their brothers and sisters on everything from courtships to babies. For example, both Duggar sisters made videos to congratulate their brother Joseph about his courtship and their sister Joy-Anna on her engagement.

Jill gushed about her excitement for Joy-Anna on Facebook.

“Joy and Austin have set a wedding date! It’s…October 28, 2017, which is Joy’s 20th birthday!” posted Jill.

And her sister Jessa even turned a snow day into a reason to get excited on Twitter.

Snow rarely happens here in AR, so we had to get the whole fam out for a quick pic ???? pic.twitter.com/sW1Q5Tg4Xr — Jessa Seewald (@JessaSeewald) March 12, 2017

But when it comes to cheering their brother Josh and his wife Anna for their pregnancy news, it’s been silence from Jessa and Jill ever since the baby announcement.

Anna and Josh made the announcement about their fifth child on the Duggar family website on Friday, March 17, reported Us Weekly. In doing so, the couple referred to the scandals as a “breach of trust,” and also revealed that they are expecting a baby boy.

“We have quietly worked to save our marriage, focus on our children, and rebuild our lives…. Doing so is never easy after a breach of trust.”

The reality TV stars also shared that during the nearly two years since the scandals broke, they have discovered that “a life of faith and rebuilding a life together is simply done one day at a time.” Noting that they are on a journey as a family and focused on rebuilding their lives, the couple expressed their delight in having another baby.

“Beauty comes from ashes and we cannot wait to see and kiss the face of this sweet new boy,” concluded the announcement.

Duggar entered a rehab center for treatment after the news broke that he had molested five girls, including his sisters Jessa and Jill, when he was a teenager. Josh also confessed that he had cheated on Anna when his name surfaced during the hack of the infidelity website Ashley Madison.

Since leaving rehab last March, Duggar and his wife have avoided the public spotlight. The couple did attend his sister Jinger Duggar’s wedding to Jeremy Vuolo on November 5.

Josh and Anna currently are the parents of Meredith Grace, Mackynzie, Michael, and Marcus. However, amid the excitement about adding to their family, Duggar has been served with a lawsuit from Los Angeles-based DJ Matt McCarthy, according to Radar Online.

Duggar received the papers on March 13 in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, where he is employed as a used car salesman. Although he once starred on reality TV, Josh has not been one of the co-stars of the Duggar 19 And Counting spinoff series, Counting On, in the wake of his multiple scandals.

In the lawsuit, McCarthy alleges that Duggar utilized his personal photos for profiles on various sites, including Ashley Madison and OkCupid. As a result of those photos, the DJ claims that he was fired from a job, and also experienced “anxiety, depression, embarrassment, humiliation, loss of self-esteem and extreme and severe mental anguish and emotional distress.”

The DJ is asking for damages and compensation for both past and future earnings that he lost because of the scandal.

[Featured Image by Danny Johnston/AP Images]