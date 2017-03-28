Why Nick Viall Won’t Marry ‘The Bachelor’ Winner Vanessa Grimaldi

Despite getting down on one knee and proposing to her during The Bachelor Season 21 finale earlier this month, Nick Viall is now admitting that he has no plans to marry Vanessa Grimaldi.

Nick made the confession following his most recent performance on Dancing With the Stars on March 27, which saw the former bachelor survive the first elimination, as Viall revealed that he and Vanessa wouldn’t be getting married; at least not anytime soon.

“No, no,” Nick responded when asked if he and Vanessa have been discussing their wedding and making big plans to tie the knot, confirming that he and Grimaldi won’t be rushing down the aisle to get married because they both think it’s “too early” for them.

“Like Vanessa and I have said, it’s too early for us right now,” Nick continued to Us Weekly of why he and Vanessa have no plans to get married anytime soon despite Viall proposing and getting engaged to the Canadian teacher during The Bachelor finale. “We’re still just doing a lot of new things together.”

Viall, however, did admit that just because he and Grimaldi aren’t planning a wedding right now, he’s still excited about potentially marrying his winner somewhere down the line.

“We’re very open about the fact that we have a long way to go,” Nick said of if a wedding will happen sometime in the future, “and we’re excited about that journey.”

But while Nick and Vanessa’s wedding planning may be on hold in the wake of The Bachelor finale, Viall did confirm to the outlet that he and Grimaldi are moving forward with their relationship by confirming that he and his fiance are, in fact, living together in the U.S. after Vanessa revealed on the show that she wasn’t sure if she wanted to leave her family and work in Canada to be by Viall’s side.

“We’re still working through the visa stuff,” Nick revealed of his and Vanessa’s living situation, but he confirmed that they are living together despite not being ready to get married. “While we’re in L.A., we’re living together,” said Nick.

As fans will already know, Nick Viall proposed to Vanessa Grimaldi with a stunning diamond ring during The Bachelor finale on March 13 after Viall picked out a ring which is estimated to be worth close to $100,000.

My man's been working hard on his lala's!!! America (and hopefully Canada) get ready to vote for #teambabygotbach tonight! 1-800-868-3409 ???????????? A post shared by VanessaGrimaldi (@vanessagrimaldi30) on Mar 27, 2017 at 4:10pm PDT

“It’s a traditional ring with an old-fashioned feel. It’s got an old-soul–it’s classic and elegant,” a Bachelor source told E! News of the stunning engagement ring Nick presented to Vanessa during the episode, adding that Viall purposefully chose the jewelry for his fiance “because that’s what he thinks of her.”

But, while it sounds like Vanessa won’t have a wedding ring from Nick to go alongside her engagement ring anytime soon, Viall was gushing over his fiance during his stint on Dancing With the Stars, and he revealed that Grimaldi has been supporting him every step of the way since the two went public with their romance at the end of The Bachelor Season 21.

Vanessa recently visited Nick in the dance studio according to E! News, where the former bachelor revealed that he “couldn’t be doing this without Vanessa’s support.”

Viall also spoke about his and Grimaldi’s recent double date with his professional partner Peta Murgatroyd and Peta’s fiance, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, where he revealed that the two engaged couples had a lot of fun when they hit the town together recently despite there not being a wedding in sight.

“The double date was fun. I’m newly engaged, they’ve been engaged for a while, they just had a baby,” Nick said of heading out with the Dancing With the Stars couple who have dated on and off since 2012. “Peta and I get along really well and actually Maks has been great,” Viall added.

“As a newly engaged couple,” Nick continued of himself and The Bachelor winner Vanessa in the interview, “it’s always nice have a couple to hang out with and have fun.”

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]