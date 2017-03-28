‘Teen Mom’ Star Kailyn Lowry: Fans Shouldn’t Worry After Homeless Comment

Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry has managed to rattle some feathers over the past couple of weeks. For a long time, fans believed that she was getting divorced from Javi Marroquin because she didn’t want any more children at the moment. After she suffered a miscarriage, she decided to focus on school, and she wanted to get a job while filming Teen Mom. However, within months of getting divorced from her estranged husband, this Teen Mom star announced that she was pregnant with her third child — without revealing who the father was.

According to a new tweet, Lowry is now facing more criticism from Teen Mom fans than ever before. It’s no secret that she is strong and has thick skin, but it sounds like many people feel that she’s betraying Javi. All he wanted was another child and rather than work on her marriage and trying for another child after her miscarriage, this Teen Mom star filed for divorce and got pregnant by another man.

Little one ???? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Mar 24, 2017 at 1:54pm PDT

And her behavior is causing Teen Mom viewers to lash out at her. It’s no secret that Kailyn has a colder personality, and she doesn’t care what her estranged husband or other Teen Mom fans really think about her. If she wants another child by a third man, she will go for it. And she may keep this relationship away from the Teen Mom producers and the entire production to protect his identity. She has yet to reveal who he is and this is causing some people to be downright mean to her. As it turns out, these Teen Mom fans are not holding back.

“Omg no. I look homeless,” Kailyn Lowry wrote to a Twitter follower, who wanted to go to Walmart with her, to which another person added, “You ALWAYS look homeless, horrible mom!!”

“Oh good one,” Lowry replied to the follower, clearly not rattled by the mean comments she was receiving from her followers.

And this morning, she retweeted a comment that read, “don’t worry about me, I got me.”

Penny girl ???? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Mar 26, 2017 at 8:09am PDT

Of course, this Teen Mom star is far from homeless. She has kept the family home that she bought with the then-husband Marroquin, and she designed it completely from scratch. The two tried to build a family there, but while he was deployed she decided to file for divorce. She remains in the home with the children, while he had to find something else. He was the one who was homeless for a while, as she wouldn’t let him sleep on the couch or in the guestroom. In other words, he was homeless. This was documented on Teen Mom this year.

These Teen Mom stars are often getting harsh comments from viewers, especially because it’s so easy to slam people on social media. Jenelle Evans from Teen Mom 2 has also be slammed several times, and many of the girls don’t want to spend time on social media because it’s such a negative experience for them.

While Marroquin claims they are on good terms, he wasn’t told about her pregnancy. While he heard about the baby through friends, Kailyn revealed that she hadn’t told him personally and he may learn about the baby through her blog post. And this kind of behavior could be another reason why people aren’t thrilled with her behavior. But she doesn’t seem to care one bit, even if she is called homeless, ugly, rude, disgusting, a cheater and all the other hurtful things Teen Mom fans have tweeted her over the last few months.

“I am pregnant. I’m sad that I should have known that people in my life would sell me out before I was ready. Like any normal person, I want it to be a happy time. I wanted this to be a private time so I could be excited while not getting chased by paparazzi and bothered with crazy headlines. Please know this was a choice I made, I already know some won’t agree but I’ve been showered with support by the ones I love since I found out. Why did I wait? I’ve had a lot of health complications leading up to this pregnancy and I was not ready to release such private information on my own just yet being that I am so high risk with this pregnancy. I didn’t want to announce just to have another miscarriage and suffer through another grief,” Lowry has written on her personal website.

What do you think of Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry being called homeless? Are you surprised that people are so mean to her?

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]