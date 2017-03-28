Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton To Amp Up Their Flirtation On ‘The Voice’

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are reportedly being told to amp up their flirtation on The Voice Season 12.

According to a new report, The Voice allegedly faced a dip in ratings due to an on-air spat between Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton on last week’s episode, which involved one of the show’s contestants winning over the “Used to Love You” singer with his mesmerizing body.

After Gwen Stefani told her co-stars on-air that she was “mesmerized” by the singer’s hot body, her boyfriend and co-star, Blake Shelton, was left less than impressed — and so were viewers. As a new report suggests, viewers tuned out during the awkward moment and ratings for the episode went down.

“Producers have really come down on [Gwen Stefani] for her flirtation. They said that it seems like the viewers do not want to see any trouble in paradise between her and Blake,” a source explained to Radar Online on March 28.

“They basically told [Gwen Stefani] that they are really just disappointed in how her and Blake seem to be lacking the in the love department this season,” the insider added.

A post shared by NBC’s The Voice (@nbcthevoice) on Feb 14, 2017 at 1:02pm PST

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton began dating during filming on The Voice Season 9 and have continued on with their romance in the year and a half since. That said, they only recently reunited on-screen. As fans of the NBC singing competition will recall, Stefani left the show after Season 9 and made room for Christina Aguilera’s Season 10 return months later. Then, ahead of Season 11, it was announced that the series would be getting two new female additions, Miley Cyrus and Alicia Keys. Although Stefani and Aguilera had been alternating seasons as coach leading up to that point, neither woman was seen during Season 11.

During the 11th season of The Voice, Gwen Stefani was busy touring the country and promoting her 2016 album, This is What the Truth Feels Like, but shortly after the tour wrapped, NBC confirmed she would be returning to The Voice for Season 12. Around the same time, Radar Online added, she and Shelton allegedly signed a contract that gave them a “significant bonus” to keep their love alive throughout the season.

“The producers just told [Gwen Stefani] and Blake that they have to honor their contracts,” the insider told Radar Online. “Part of the reason that they invited Gwen back on the show was so that the two of them could let their love blossom on screen… and they just aren’t!”

A post shared by NBC’s The Voice (@nbcthevoice) on Feb 26, 2017 at 12:27pm PST

After Gwen Stefani was seen being flirty with the male singer last week, a source claimed she and Shelton had grown tense.

“[Blake Shelton] is constantly talking about how he thinks that [Gwen Stefani] is too hot for him and when she flirted with the hot younger contestant, he got upset about it and was giving her the cold shoulder afterwards,” the source told Radar Online last week. “You could just tell that there is a lot of tension between the two of them right now.”

“[Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani] are not having the same type of interactions that they used to have, on-camera or off-camera,” the insider added.

Despite Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s awkward encounter on the show, the couple appears to be going strong and is often seen spending time with her three kids, Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 3.

To see more of Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton and their co-stars, tune into The Voice Season 12 on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on NBC.

[Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images]