‘Young And Restless’ Spoilers: Chloe’s Secrets Unravel And Relationships Heat Up

Things are really heating up in Genoa City this week, and The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that there is crazy drama on the way. Nick has become suspicious of Chloe and her possible role in Adam’s death, and he’s working to convince Chelsea that there may be more to this situation than they had previously realized. Kevin just proposed and is excited to rebuild a future with his fiancee, but Young and Restless spoilers hint that he may soon be facing a fresh round of heartbreak. The March 28 show also brings action with Jordan, Devon, Hilary, and Mariah, and viewers will be anxious to see where this heads next.

Nick was planning to use his connections to learn more about the tracker in Connor’s stuffed toy and how it might connect to Chelsea and Young and Restless spoilers indicate that he will soon learn that cellphone pings prove that Chloe indeed secretly left the penthouse the night of the cabin explosion. SheKnows Soaps shares that Chelsea will continue to resist believing that Chloe killed Adam, but Nick isn’t going to let go of this, and he’s feeling more and more certain that there’s a connection.

Kevin and Chloe will share their engagement news with Gloria and Esther, and Young and Restless spoilers note that Esther will be thrilled while Gloria is rather horrified. When Gloria gets a moment alone with Kevin, she’ll try to talk him out of getting married again, but he can’t be dissuaded. Soon Chloe will return and promise Gloria that she understands her hesitations and won’t be hurting Kevin again.

Devon and Jordan will butt heads a bit over Jordan’s romantic interest in Hilary and Young and Restless spoilers note that Jordan will bring up Mariah when Devon questions how quickly Hilary seems ready to move ahead into a new relationship. Hilary will fill in the GC Buzz staff with the news that the show is now entirely hers and she’ll end up bickering a bit with Mariah over the direction of the show and Hilary’s connection to Jordan.

Gloria will show up at the GC Buzz and talk with Hilary about getting rid of the “Clarissa” footage, and Young and Restless spoilers reveal that Hilary will agree to do it for Jack’s sake. Gloria fills Mariah in on the engagement news, trying to convince her to join forces and break the couple up, but Mariah insists that she’s let go of any romantic notions toward her friend and she’ll support the couple’s reunion.

Things are said to get steamy between Hilary and Jordan as they work on getting new photos of her done, and Young and Restless spoilers hint that things may progress quickly between these two. Mariah will connect with Kevin and congratulate him on his big news, and he’ll be excited to learn about her potential new relationship. The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Devon will show up and confirm that he is looking to start dating her and as they agree to give it a shot, they’ll also commit to maintaining their friendship even if a romance between them doesn’t work.

Scott has agreed to help Victor with writing his memoir and Young and Restless spoilers reveal that the two will discuss the project at Newman Enterprises. Victor will talk about wanting to write the book for his family, and as Scott pushes him, he’ll admit that Adam’s loss factors into his desire to tackle the project. Victor will also talk about how he wants to make sure that people understand that he is not to be messed with and Scott will reiterate that he’ll be digging for the full truth as he writes the book with Victor.

Chloe will head to the park to get rid of the tranquilizer gun, but Young and Restless spoilers note that Victor will appear and tear into her, calling her a monster. She will retort that she has everything she’s ever wanted thanks to him, and there is little doubt that all of this secret collaboration between the two is going to explode in their faces soon.

As the week continues, Young and Restless spoilers reveal that Nick will find the tranquilizer gun and viewers are anxious to see where this heads next. The buzz has been that actress Elizabeth Hendrickson, who plays Chloe, has been taken off-contract and may not be sticking around. Daytime Confidential shares that she seemingly will appear through the spring, and may remain recurring after that, but it seems that fans will finally see some concrete progress on wrapping up what really happened at the cabin the night Adam supposedly died.

Is Adam still alive and will he be popping back up again, or will Y&R leave that potential development in the shadows for now? Will Nick learn about Victor’s connection to Chloe throughout all of this, and will he be able to convince Chelsea that her best friend was involved in what happened that fateful night? What will all of this mean for Kevin as he seemingly has to face heartbreak once again? The Young and the Restless spoilers hint at juicy twists and turns on the way and viewers are anxious to see how this all comes together.

[Featured Image by Angela Weiss/Getty Images]