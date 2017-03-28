CBS Season Finale 2017 Dates Set: When Does Your Favorite Show End?

The season finale 2017 dates for all CBS shows have officially been set. Fans can now find out when their favorite shows will end for the season. Some shows already have early renewals, while others hang in the balance depending on the ratings.

So far, a small number of shows have received early renewals. These include The Big Bang Theory (two more seasons) and NCIS(one more season so far). The two shows were confirmed ahead of anything else, although 16 other shows were confirmed a couple of days ago, according to Entertainment Weekly. Some of the renewals include the two NCIS spin offs and former NCIS actor Michael Weatherly’s new show Bull.

Mark your calendar for the season finale of #NCIS, May 16th at 8/9c! pic.twitter.com/9FAC6nwBzu — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) March 27, 2017

Fans are still waiting to hear if the two Criminal Minds shows, Code Black, 2 Broke Girls, and Training Day (among others) will be renewed. Yet all shows have official CBS season finale 2017 dates set.

CBS season finales start in April, according to the network. MacGyver is the first to get its finale on April 14, but it has been confirmed for renewal by the network. The next day the Ransom season finale will air. April’s season finales finish off with 2 Broke Girls on April 17.

May is the traditional date for the majority of CBS shows to end. The first will be on May 5. Blue Bloods has reached its 150th milestone and renewed for another season. This will end first, followed by Kevin Can Wait and Superior Donuts on May 8. May 10 will see the season finale of Criminal Minds, which has had a rocky season with the controversial loss of Thomas Gibson and the #NoHotchNoWatch boycott.

Thursday, May 11 will see the season finales of The Big Bang Theory, Mom, The Great Indoors, and Life in Pieces. Only The Great Indoors is missing from the CBS 2017/2018 renewal list at this time. The Big Bang Theory was confirmed for another two years, along with spinoff Young Sheldon.

Hawaii Five-0 has been confirmed for another year and will be the next season finale on May 12. That is it for that week of May.

Mark your calendar! The #CriminalMinds season 12 finale will air on Wednesday, May 10 at 9/8c. https://t.co/XthPFsTg80 pic.twitter.com/2pV5q6srGh — Criminal Minds (@CrimMinds_CBS) March 27, 2017

Sunday May 14 will start the next week with NCIS: Los Angeles, and then Monday, May 15 will see the Scorpion and Man with a Plan season finales, both confirmed for another year. They are followed by NCIS and NCIS: New Orleans on Tuesday, May 16 and then the Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders on May 17 for a special two-hour season finale, suggesting that it may be coming to an end. Undercover Boss and Training Day will round off the week.

The following week will see Elementary and Madam Secretary on May 21. Bull will wrap up on May 23 and Survivor the next day. Finally, CBS has decided to finish the season finales with The Amazing Race on June 1.

Recap of the CBS Season Finale 2017 Dates:

April 14: MacGyver(renewed)

April 15: Ransom(unconfirmed)

April 17: 2 Broke Girls(unconfirmed)

May 5: Blue Bloods(renewed)

May 8: Kevin Can Wait and Superior Donuts(both renewed)

May 10: Criminal Minds(unconfirmed)

May 11: The Big Bang Theory, Mom, The Great Indoors, Life in Pieces(only The Great Indoors unconfirmed; others renewed)

May 12: Hawaii Five-0(renewed)

May 14: NCIS: Los Angeles(renewed)

May 15: Scorpion and Man with a Plan(both renewed)

May 16: NCIS and NCIS: New Orleans(both renewed)

May 17: Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders(2-hour special; unconfirmed)

May 19: Undercover Boss(unconfirmed)

May 20: Training Day(unconfirmed)

May 21: Madam Secretary (renewed) and Elementary(unconfirmed)

May 23: Bull(renewed)

May 24: Survivor(renewed)

June 1: The Amazing Race(unconfirmed)

When is your favorite show coming to an end for the CBS 2017 season? Make sure you set your DVR and put the dates in your diary to avoid missing out.

